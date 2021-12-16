The 2022 Vuelta will be held from August 19 to September 11 of next year, pero this Thursday in Madrid (19:30, Teledeporte) will start to work for many fans, as it will reveal the route of the 77th edition, one of the most anticipated moments.

La Vuelta 2022 presentation schedule: What time does it start?

This December 16, at 7:30 p.m., Unipublic will present the route of La Vuelta 22. The Municipal Palace – IFEMA Madrid (Av. Capital de España, 7, 28042 Madrid) will serve as the stage to formalize the layout of the 77th edition of La Vuelta. In a gala broadcast live by Teledeporte, the organization will announce the locations through which the 21 stages of the 2022 edition will pass, which will start on August 19 in Utrecht (Netherlands) and will culminate on September 11 in Madrid.

Television: Where to see the presentation of the Vuelta a España 2022?

The public channel Teledeporte, which renewed the race rights until 2024, will be in charge of broadcasting on television the presentation of the next edition of the Spanish round and the profiles of the 21 stages that will take runners from the Netherlands to the last day in search of the red jersey.

Internet: Where to follow the presentation of La Vuelta 2022 online?

At AS you will also be able to follow in detail everything that happens during the presentation through our live stream, where you will be able to discover more curiosities about the route during and after the ceremony and learn the opinions of the protagonists about the route at the end of the presentation.