The Annual Investment Forum 2023 witnessed the presentation of a unique masterpiece by the famous artist “Nedmid Sergelin”, in which he reflected the cultures of the world, the achievements of humanity and the diversity of life on Earth, entitled “One Day in the World”.

The distinction of the painting comes due to its importance, uniqueness and historical value, as it symbolizes the fragility of natural flora and fauna, in addition to reflecting the cultural and ethnic diversity of the world. It is also the longest painting ever painted, with a total area of ​​52.5 square metres. It features a map of the world that includes most of the 193 countries of the world, drawn in watercolor and acrylic on a white canvas, and it took 21 years to work on it from 1998 to 2019, and it is currently under protection in the National Gallery of Art in Mongolia, and it was displayed at auction and sold for $ 125,000.

In addition, the Annual Investment Forum hosted a session within the investment and innovation axis at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center entitled: Foreign Direct Investment Report 2023: Focusing on the Middle East and North Africa, and provided an overview of the investment scene in the Middle East and North Africa.

A report launched by Glenn Barclay of Global Data discusses green field operations, including expanding companies and creating a larger global presence. The event also featured a session entitled “Bridging the Gap: Building Strong International Relations and Building Trust”. This was followed by a session on “Digital Transformation: Integrating Innovative Technologies into Foreign Direct Investment to Increase Value”.

The session discussed “Towards Facilitating Investment for Development: How New Agreements Can Enhance the Flow of Foreign Direct Investment”, followed by a session on “Quality of Foreign Direct Investment: Attracting Meaningful Investments for Economic Growth”. Other important sessions included “Promoting Capital Markets to Develop Market Efficiency”. Through foreign direct investment.” Participants also pointed out the importance of foreign portfolio investments to the economy, as foreign investment institutions help improve domestic capital markets.

The third day of the Annual Investment Forum included a panel discussion on “Sustainable Investment Opportunities in Foreign Direct Investment”. It also included a discussion on “Transition to Net Zero and Decarbonisation”. In addition, a transformer session was held on “Investment Path: Opportunities, Challenges and Risks of Investment in the Industrial Sector”.