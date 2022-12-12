After Spain was eliminated against Morocco in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, it was announced that Luis Enrique, who had been the international coach for the four years prior to this World Cup, was not going to continue in charge of the Spanish team and since the federation opted for the coach of the U21 team, Luis de la Fuente, to fill the vacancy as coach.
Today, December 12, the official presentation of Luis de la Fuente as coach was going to be held at 12:30 Spanish hours from the Ciudad del Fútbol located in Las Rozas, and more specifically in the Luis Aragonés Hall. Absolute of the Spanish Selection of soccer.
This presentation was going to begin with a video reviewing the career of who is now the new Spanish coach due to his time in the lower categories of the Spanish team so that Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, would later speak: “The board has unanimously decided that De la Fuente will be the coach until 2024.” After Luis Rubiales and Albert Luque, who will be the new director of the Spanish absolute team, spoke, it was the turn of the speaker who will be the new coach until, at least, Euro 2024.
About Sergio Ramos: “All the footballers have the doors open. We’ll see when it corresponds. Right now, we’ll follow all the players.”
About the style of play: “We will try to be faithful to our idea and be better than our rivals. I like to dominate the game, have good players who solve individual situations, run through transitions… I hope to have the opportunity to capture it for a long time.”
About national team competitions: “To be in the national team you have to have quality and offer a good performance. In the cocktail shaker you have to put several aspects. The selections have nothing to do with a club. Here there are no days: you have a bad day and you go home That is why we will always call on the players who, at the time of giving the list, are in better shape”.
About group management: Each stage of training I have lived with the 26 stars of the sub19, of the sub21 who were the best in the world. There will be no inconvenience, they are lucky that I have been a former soccer player and therefore I know what it is to be in their position, time will take away from us or give us the reason to capture what we want to capture on the pitch”
About penalties: “Everything in football is trainable. Even the way you enter the pitch. Penalties are an important part of the game. Not everyone is capable of taking them. There are specialists and we will value them. I like to choose who takes the penalties and we will continue to do so. I know it’s a cliché, but only those who try fail. And another thing. It’s very easy to take a penalty at 5-0, but it’s not so easy when you take the decisive one, the penalty that can remove”.
About the moment lived: “It was a very important moment in my life. I fulfilled a dream, but I was still the U-21 coach. It fulfilled me, I was happy and I wanted to continue doing my job. I will try to take advantage of this opportunity, I am sure that everything will turn out very well. I want to enjoy this moment through work and dedication”.
On the current representation of LaLiga in the World Cup semifinals: “I think that the League, our competition, is the best in the world. There are great players in other competitions, obviously, but I am in favor of all the best playing in our country. I believe, however, that the talent of Spanish football is the better. And those who come from abroad have to do it to make a difference”.
About Gavi and Eric Garcia: “It’s lucky that there are players like Gavi who jump barriers. He has so much potential that he has developed with spectacular speed. He’s an important footballer that I’m going to be lucky enough to coach now. As for Eric, I think he’s a fantastic footballer who He fits perfectly into our model. Perhaps at some point he was put under too much pressure, but he is a footballer who, with calm and maturity, will perform much better”.
About Japan: “The game was what it was. In Tokyo there were different players from the ones in the World Cup. It cannot be compared. Equality in international football has nothing to do with competitions between clubs. Japan is a great team, that’s why it came as far as it went. Like Morocco. Nobody gives anything away here.”
On the way the media covered the World Cup: “Each one must become strong in their own way. Sometimes it is very difficult to overcome defensive and orderly approaches. Each one plays their weapons. The media? In Spanish football, we are all the best in the world. Journalists do very his work well. With naturalness and normality, we have an incomparable football structure. And some wonderful fans”.
About the position of the interiors: “We are going to try to get the best out of each player. Read the matches so that the behavior of each player is beneficial. There will be moments in which Pedri and Gavi, the interior players, must have more height. And others in which not so much. We will analyze the things that have been done well in recent competitions and we will try to give the players the ability to adapt to the new football.”
On whether he has contacted any player: “I haven’t spoken to any player. This is not the time. We’ll talk when appropriate. I’ve known some of them since they were kids.”
About social networks: “I don’t have social networks, I don’t use them. Please, everything you need to know about me you will know through the media.”
This has been everything in the presentation of Luis de la Fuente as the absolute coach of Spain. He will make his debut on the bench for the matches scheduled for the Eurocup qualification on March 25 and 28, against Norway and Scotland respectively.
