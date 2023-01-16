The Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez was filled for the presentation of the midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero as a new player Junior from Barranquilla.

Quintero, who will turn 30 this Wednesday, signed a one-year deal with Junior, and his fans practically filled the stage to welcome the new owner of the number 10 jersey.

“Negotiations are always easy, to the extent that the player has more experience, things are more complicated. Juanfer had offers from the south of the continent, from Brazil specifically. And we were reviewing and we explained to Juanfer that we had the possibility of buying the transfer The final decision was very difficult. He reviewed it and we linked it only with a professional contract for one year, we hope to renew it permanently,” said the top shareholder of Junior, Fuad Char.

“I am where I want to be, that passion takes me, transmits me. Here I am. Thank the Char family, all the people who were part of this negotiation, they know how hard it was, but with great hope to achieve everything we want , you in the stands and us in the field”, were Quintero’s first words to the fans.

In the very emotional act, Quintero toured all the stands of the stadium and began to distribute balls to the fans. In the end he received a marimonda mask, which he donned at the insistence of the fans.

The incidents after the presentation of Juan Fernando Quintero

At the end of the presentation, and after Quintero was taken to Junior’s dressing room with the help of members of the logistics, there was an incident between fans. Already the eastern and western stands were practically empty.

From one moment to the next, there was a running around between fans who left the north tribune towards the south sector of the stadium.

Until now, there is no report from the authorities on whether these riots left anyone injured. It should be remembered that in that same stand there was a fight between fans on the day of the first leg of the Copa Colombia final between Junior and Millonarios.

SPORTS

More sports news