In Copom minutes, the monetary authority ponders that the disinflationary process “tends to be slower” and demands attention

O BC (Central Bank) assessed this Tuesday (9.May.2023) that the presentation of the new tax rule and the re-encumbrance of fuels “reduced part of the uncertainty arising from fiscal policy”. The monetary authority, however, said that there is no “mechanical relationship” on the new fiscal framework and its actions.

The autarchy published the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) this Tuesday (May 9). Here’s the full of the document (267 KB).

The BC pondered that the disinflationary process “tends to be slower in an environment of unanchored inflation expectations” and that this “demands greater attention in the conduct of monetary policy”.

The monetary authority also justified the high level of the basic interest rate by saying that the measure is “compatible with the strategy of convergence of inflation towards the target over the relevant horizon, which includes the year 2024”.

“Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing fluctuations in the level of economic activity and fostering full employment”he added.

On Wednesday (May 3), the Selic rate was maintained for the 6th consecutive meeting at 13.75% per annum. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on Thursday (May 4) that he was “very worried” with the BC’s decision to maintain the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year.

“I was very worried about our Copom’s decision yesterday to maintain, for the 3rd time [neste governo]the highest interest rate in the world in an economy that currently has one of the lowest inflation rates, especially projected over time”he declared.

MONETARY POLICY

The base interest is at 13.75% per annum since September 2022 and above 2 digits since February 2022, that is, 15 months. According to the Central Bank, the decision to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum was unanimous.

As in other countries, Brazil is in the process of monetary tightening. The decision to keep the Selic at 13.75% was unanimous among the 8 directors and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto.

The monetary authority has been the target of criticism from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), government allies and members of the economic team in 2023. On May 6, Lula again criticized the head of the monetary authority.

From London, where he accompanied the coronation of King Charles 3rd, the PT said that the banker’s commitment is to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appointed him to the post.

“He has no commitment to me. Who does he have an appointment with? With Brazil? He does not have. He is committed to the other government, which appointed him. This is important to be clear”declared the president.

Lula even called Campos Neto a “crazy” by quoting, in a distorted way, a statement by the president of the Central Bank made in March.

MEETING

The May meeting was the 3rd in the Lula government. The Copom opted to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum in all meetings. Campos Neto argues that it is still necessary to maintain this level to control the country’s inflation, which is at 4.65% in the accumulated 12 months until March.

The inflation target is 3.25% in 2023 and 3% in 2024. Both inflation targets have a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points up and down (from 1.75% to 4.75% in 2023 and from 1.5% to 4.5% in 2024). Inflation in Brazil was above the targets of the last 2 years.

Campos Neto went to the Senate on 2 occasions recently to give explanations about the high level of interest rates. The Central Bank was one of the first monetary authorities in the world to get ahead of the disinflation effort.

It started raising the Selic rate in March 2021 and carried out the biggest Brazilian hike cycle in the 21st century. The Copom opted to increase interest rates by 11.75 percentage points during 12 consecutive meetings, from March 2021 to September 2022.

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) raised the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday (May 3, 2023). This was the 10th straight readjustment. The range has increased from 4.75% to 5% to 5% to 5.25% per annum.