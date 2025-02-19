It has taken to arrive, but finally it seems that the iPhone Se 4 You will see the light in the coming weeks. Apple He announced a few days ago the launch date of a new smartphone that will join the family of devices, as the last rumors point out. As it seems, the chosen one will finally be this model, The most economical of the rangethat will improve the benefits of its predecessor, the SE 3, which reached the stores of our country last year 2022.

It will be this Wednesday, February 19 When we definitely know the details of this new release, as confirmed Tim Cook, Apple CEOthrough their social networks. If expectations are met, we will finally have the market One of the most anticipated iPhone of recent years and with which he has been speculating for some time in the main technology portals. Some even talk about this will also change: the next mobile mid -range could be called iPhone 16E.

However, unlike on other occasions, The presentation of the iPhone is 4 will not be made with an eventas usual. Instead, the launch will follow a new strategy that the company has already been using previous occasions with less marketed products, such as iPad, IMAC or the Macbook Air: the Apple launchthat is, they will be announced Press note via.

But what is expected of this new Apple mobile? What time will we know all the details and novelties of the new iPhone SE 4 models? We tell you everything you should know about this launch.









News of Apple’s new iPhone 4

Still without confirming, everything indicates that Apple will launch this Wednesday 19 the iPhone Se 4, one of the most anticipated mobile devices of recent years. The previous models They were a success For the technology company, which aims to revolutionize the market with this new version that will offer many of the new benefits that include its mobiles at a much more affordable price.

As we have mentioned earlier, it is not ruled out that it can change your name for iPhone 16Ea movement destined to give the same denomination to the new mid -range as to the highest high -end that iPhone has put on the market.

Regarding benefits, rumors point to the moment that this device will have a totally renewed and modern design, which It will be inspired by the appearance of the iPhone 14. It is expected to have a 6.1 -inch OLED screen with notch and glass on the back, leaving behind the home button that did present the previous versions.

According to the latest leaks, these are some of the novelties that we could find in the new iPhone Se 4.

Possible name change to iPhone 16E

6.1 -inch OLED screen with notch

A more powerful processor, with chip A17 Pro or A18

Unique rear camera

Action button to replace the silence of silence

Regarding models and colors of this new device, many details are not yet known. This afternoon we will know all the information about this launch.

What will be the price of the iPhone se 4?

Waiting for Apple official figures, iPhone models have always been Much cheaper than high -endwhich usually exceed 700 or 800 euros. In fact, this figurine for figures ranges from 429 to 559 euros, depending on the benefits that each of them presents.

It is estimated that this new launch could be somewhat more expensive than on previous occasions, being able to cost between 559 and 599 eurosaccording to the latest rumors. An increase in price that contrasts with the new novelties it will offer, including Apple Intelligence, a 5G modem and a longer duration battery.

What time is Apple’s iPhone 4?

Unlike previous occasions, the presentation and launch of the iPhone is 4 will be carried out by means of this press release Wednesday, February 19as Tim Cook has announced through its social networks. We will have to pay attention, because the usual hours for this type of news usually oscillate between 2 pm and 5 pm in Spain.

It is expected that, in case it is finally the iPhone SE 4, this new mobile device can be reserved this afternoon, as usual.