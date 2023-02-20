The Red Bull family is still missing from the appeal of the 2023 presentations, but with eight out of ten cars already unveiled, the non-trends in the second year of the new regulations become evident. The work on the single-seaters with the three-dimensional backgrounds is difficult to compare, precisely because of the overwhelming weight of the ground effect in the overall performance. If two boats were compared, the visible part would be the one above the surface of the water, which, however influential, does not have the same importance as what is submerged. In order to study its buoyancy and hydrodynamic philosophy, it would be necessary to analyze its hull. Similarly, what makes the difference in current Formula 1 is the logic of exploiting the surface, both in terms of geometry and height from the ground. However, during the presentations, however, the eye is limited to lingering on the bodywork and the upper part.

The first to openly underline the importance of lower aerodynamics on modern single-seaters was Mattia Binotto at the beginning of 2022: “There is a determining part which is that of the background which is almost the same for everyone because it is very prescriptive. Once the fund is done, which will be worth 90-80% of the performance, you can have fun with the remaining 20-10%. A few months later, Mike Elliott, Mercedes technical director, also advised not to focus too much on the sides: “We found out that what really made the difference wasn’t so much the shape of the car, the more the approach to how it was developed. When looking at bellies, people exclaim ‘oh, visually they are very different, the machine will have to work differently!’. It doesn’t do it though, it’s just a slightly different solution. Aerodynamically, it doesn’t stray too far from the other cars.” In more recent times, even Toto Wolff has labeled the sides as not so impacting on performance, while announcing updates on the W14.

However, not everyone thinks the same way. Matt Harman, Alpine Technical Director, he defined bellies as “a hunting ground” for team development, an area from which to extract performance. On the other hand, if in 2022 four out of ten teams have distorted the shapes of the bodywork during the current season, in a context above all of expenses limited by the budget cap, something must mean. There is no doubt that bellies, bonnet, suspensions and wings have an impact on performance, helping the bottom to work optimally. It is the whole car that is designed around ground effect, with body shapes affecting the channeling of air under the venturi, side extraction and from the rear diffuser, as well as the seal of the outer edge of the underbody . However, if the upper aerodynamics affect the lower one, the impression is that the teams have different opinions on how profitable investments in the bodywork are.

The stables themselves do not have the resources to evaluate the true potential of the competitors’ solutions and this hinders the convergence of forms predicted on the eve of the season. Simone Resta explains: “It would be necessary to have taken and developed these strands to the end to understand, equal levels of investment, attention and hours in the wind tunnel, exactly what they could give. There is always a basis of assumption and belief that one road is more promising than others, based on some initial information that may not be 100% complete”. Even Mike Elliott, father of the Mercedes without bellies, admitted in 2022 that the goodness of certain body shapes is not intuitive: “If we had developed another concept than the one we chose it would have been difficult to say which one would have been worth it in the end”.

The result is a partial convergence of shapes towards the bodywork of the Red Bull 2022, waiting to see if RB19 has moved in a different direction. However, a fair variety of solutions on the grid persists, in which the lesser popularity of the bellies of Ferrari and Mercedes could trivially depend on a greater difficulty of implementation or a potential that is not easily understood from the outside. Furthermore, the geometry of the bottoms and the heights from the ground at which each single-seater will travel remain unknown, while as we have seen, a debate is underway on the effective relevance of the bodywork for performance purposes. For all these reasons, after the recent presentations it is even more difficult for every car to speak of revolution rather than evolution.

What is noted, however, is that, in addition to the differences between the sides, there are differences with regard to the cooling system. Ferrari and Haas maintain a decentralized architecture, with radiators largely located in the bellies from which all internal heat is extracted from the grids. The competition instead moved towards a centralization of the system in the upper part and the adoption of decidedly wider vents at the end of the bonnet, decisively evacuating the hot air from the rear. The objective of both modifications is to clean up the sides, which in many cases descend towards the rear. There is also a growing attention of the teams to the design and production of radiators and no longer just to their position in the car. Indeed, it grows the use of additive manufacturing and 3D printing techniques to create ever smaller, lighter and more efficient radiators.

Speaking of bellies, there is another factor that can’t get all the teams to agree: the positions of the protective cones on the passenger compartment. Despite being a solution now cleared by the Federation, Mercedes remains the only team with the upper cone separated from the side. As far as the lower structure is concerned, Ferrari and Haas have preferred not to integrate it into the fund like the competition. If on the one hand the opponents manage to flare the sides more deeply, on the other they are not as free in the modeling of the Venturi channel, having to deal with an internal encumbrance.

Another discord between the stables is the most profitable area for development. According to Jan Monchaux, technical director of Alfa Romeo, this is the rear axle, as “front development is more difficult and the return on investment is smaller”. And yet, on the single-seaters presented so far, the most evident innovations are concentrated precisely on the front end. Almost all the front wings have been redesigned, generally going to accentuate the outwash effect to seal the bottom downstream. It is possible that the adoption of the new Pirelli tyres, less prone to understeer, and the lightening works have made it possible to move the aerodynamic balance towards the rear. For the rest, the same front wings show contrasting choices as regards the attachment of the nose and the rise or fall of the main profile in the central part.

Staying at the front, great news has been seen on the front suspension. Almost all the teams have played with the position of the arms, in the eternal compromise between suspension kinematics and aerodynamic influence. In general, however, there has been no convergence, as the cars that had a pull-rod or push-rod pattern have remained so. Differences also emerge in the positioning of the box and steering arms, with which the designers have played a lot on the 2023 projects. The teams maintain conflicting opinions in this regard, as to whether a higher or lower positioning is more effective.

The rear suspension also continues to lend itself to different interpretations. If, as it seems, Red Bull and AlphaTauri will not change their scheme with respect to 2022, the 2023 grid will see the teams evenly split between push-rod and pull-rod suspension. It is surprising how Williams and Aston Martin, while marrying the Red Bull-inspired pot bellies, do not share the strut layout, denoting a completely different approach to managing the rear-end flows. Similarly Alpine, while converting to the push-rod scheme, has chosen to arrange the arms in a different way compared to competitors who adopt similar bodies.

The balance of the second year of the ground effect regulations is that of a partial convergence, while maintaining an abundant diversity of solutions. Furthermore, the fact that many cars, even with similar bellies and bodies, differ from each other in terms of front wing, suspension layouts and more, is proof of different philosophies, much more than what was seen with the 2017-2021 regulations. In fact, it is not the single shape or solution that makes the difference, but the way in which each one marries with the others to work organically. Track, you have the floor.