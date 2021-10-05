Aunt passed away the night before her 99th birthday. She is picked up from the nursing home by the funeral home the next day. At the farewell there is the box with flowers and prominently in front of it is a package with cookies and candy. A card with it: “Happy birthday to the staff of the L house.” The funeral director says that the present was given with the aunt’s body. She was officially still entitled to it.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl