US authorities insist that those who intend to enter the territory must follow legal channels, otherwise they will face serious consequences. In the particular case of Cuban citizens, through the embassy, ​​provided a series of recommendations so that they have a greater chance of having their application approved.

For a long time U.S. immigration authorities have a humanitarian aid program available for Cuba, Well, they consider, as in other cases such as Haiti and Venezuela, people of that nationality face serious problems in their country of origin.

However, millions of Cubans have made the decision to reach the United States illegally. That is why the U.S. Embassy in Havana recalled What is the legal process they must follow and what documentation they will need? present in order to travel to the North American country, among which are:

Copy of interview letter sent by the National Visa Center (NVC).

Passport valid for at least six additional months from the date you plan to enter the United States.

Two color photographs of each person applying for the visa.

Confirmation page for Form BS-260, or Application for Immigrant Visa, which is filed online

Birth certificate, original and a photocopy.

Original or certified copies of birth certificates for all of the principal applicant’s children, even if they do not plan to accompany him or her.

Medical examination results in a sealed envelope.

Finally Authorities reminded that people must arrive half an hour before their scheduled appointment.present a valid identification and without any bags or electronic equipment, since these are not permitted.

Also, on the day of your appointment, if your consular fee has not been paid, You must carry US$325 in cash with you or its equivalent in Cuban pesos.

USCIS will ask you for a series of documents in their original version.

Considerations for taking the medical exam at the US embassy

It is important to consider that To take the medical examination, you must pay attention to certain characteristics and, for example, ensure that it includes the following:

Clinic history.

Physical exam.

Chest X-ray.

Syphilis test.

Gonorrhea test.

Blood test.

Tuberculosis test.

In addition Your medical history will need to be specified which includes the medications you are taking and the treatments you are following.

Please also note that U.S. immigration law requires visa applicants to obtain certain vaccinations before approval of your document.

Finally, Check that the hospital where you will carry out the examination is authorized by the embassythe results will not be accepted if they come from another doctor or institution.