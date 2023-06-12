In his presentation of Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft released a trailer for a new steampunk RPG from his studio inXile Entertainment, titled Clockwork Revolution. Clockwork Revolution is a first-person RPG that plays over time.

After stumbling upon an incredible invention that allows you to travel back in time, you discover that the city you call home, the vibrant steam-powered metropolis of Avalon, has been carefully created by altering historical events.

As you return to key moments, your interactions and decisions will have a butterfly effect on Avalon’s deep narrative world and characters, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways. Microsoft shared more details in a post on the Xbox Wire blog.

“This is a fantastic first-person action RPG with dynamic combat that plays over time, interconnected RPG systems, and the ability to create your own unique character from scratch,” said Brian Fargo, studio director at inXile Entertainment. , in a post.

The post also includes some details about the game’s story, which looks like it could be a complex and challenging narrative both in terms of mind and time manipulation.

Via: Xbox Wire