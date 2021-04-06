The wines and products of Argentine viticulture are present in stores and warehouses in 96 countries around the world. The corn produced in these lands reaches no less than 89 countries, the fish from our besieged Argentine Sea is present in 67 markets around the world, local peanuts reach 65 countries and soybeans and their derivatives to 64 countries.

In the case of oilseed, Argentina is the world’s leading exporter of soybean meal and oil. Too we occupy the first position of the ranking in shipments yerba mate, peanuts and lemon juice and oil; we are the second largest corn exporters in the world; the third of pears, beans and soybeans; the fourth exporters of sunflower oil, powdered milk, tea, shrimp and prawns; and we occupy the fifth position in the ranking of wool and beef exporters.

What Argentine products reach more countries.

In 2020, the trade balance of Argentine agribusiness chains it was nothing less than $ 30,974 million. The items that followed agriculture were mining and fuels, with only 474 and 149 million dollars of balance respectively. The data, gathered in an interesting report by the Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (FADA) They are impressive but not surprising because we all know that Argentina is essentially an agro-exporting country. What is not so well known is the economic movement that all this shipped production has in the interior of the country. For example, the FADA monitor shows that More than 300,000 jobs are created to sell beef, grapes and wheat abroad.

In which products we are export leaders.

“From the countryside to other countries, the product or derivative goes through different areas, employing both rural areas and cities. For example, workers in the field, in the trade that sells inputs, those in transport, industry, service stations, the port and customs. In the middle, agronomists, veterinarians, accounting, administrative engineers, maintenance and cleaning personnel, technology services, etc. were also needed. In addition to the indirect jobs that derive from each of the named items “, detail the economists of FADA.

Trade balance by item in 2020.

In turn, the report seeks to overturn the idea that exports make it difficult to access these products in the local market and ensures that Argentina’s capacity and production volume is enough to supply the table of each Argentine and, in turn, reach the homes of more than 160 countries.

“We have enough for both things, to give a couple of examples: we consume 50kg. of beef per person per year, therefore, we are supplied and at the same time enough to export 29% of the production. Something similar happens with wheat, we consume 72 kg. per person per year and we export 59% of wheat production. One thing does not remove the other. Argentina does not have a problem of food production but a problem of distribution and economic access to food ”, states Nicolle Pisani Claro, an economist at FADA. And David Miazzo, Chief Economist of the Foundation, adds: “The more it is exported, along with other aspects, it helps to avoid crises. How? Exporting more helps to prevent us from running out of dollars, which reduces the risk of devaluations and helps to avoid getting into debt ”.

“With exports we benefit all Argentines, because they provide each of us with jobs, better services, infrastructure, health, etc., they help avoid crises and allow the arrival of products that we do not produce here,” they conclude.