“The pandemic should emphasize the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur ”, he told Clarion Pablo Hernández de Cos, the head of the Bank of Spain, the national central bank that, together with the European Central Bank, supervises the Spanish banking system.

“The ratification of the trade agreement reached in 2019 would have significant positive effects on trade flows and on GDP in the two areas, particularly in Mercosur. Within the EU, Spain would be among the economies most benefited by the agreement ”, Hernández de Cos added in a videoconference meeting organized by the Business Council Alianza por Iberoamérica (CEAPI) in which he participated. Clarion.

March 26 marks the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Asunción signed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay in 1991 and which gave rise to Mercosur.

Alberto Fernández and Pedro Sánchez. Photo: archive

In his last two trips to Madrid – as a candidate, in September 2019, and as president-elect, in February of last year – Alberto Fernández softened his stance against the agreement with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Argentine then entrusted to Clarion that he considered essential “to ensure that they are preserved the asymmetries between the economy of the European Union and the Argentine economy; that a mechanism has been provided to balance the imbalances ”.

Today, the head of the Spanish central bank is betting that Spain enhance your role as a bridge.

Hernández de Cos has held his position as governor of the Bank of Spain since 2018. He was appointed by the king after being proposed by the president of the government and his term, with no possibility of being renewed, will last until 2024.

-In relation to the European Union-Mercosur agreement, will the pandemic accelerate it or slow it down?

-I should emphasize it. Part of the solution to the region’s structural problems is through greater trade integration. The answer will depend on the political positions of the different countries. I would tend to think that the change in the US administration (the presidency of Joe Biden) should help us to speak again at the international level about the benefits of multilateralism, integration and globalization. Without ceasing to underline some of the costs that it is important that economic policies try to face so that citizens accept these benefits and visualize them.

-Argentina was renegotiating its debt with the IMF and was asking Europe for its intercession when the pandemic broke out, to what extent can it affect the current situation?

– On the issues of indebtedness of the countries, I think it is very important that we make a rigorous analysis of each of the situations. Obviously this crisis, from the point of view of the sustainability of the public debt of the countries, has two components that go in the wrong direction: on the one hand, a short-term fall in economic growth, an increase in the public deficit and also from indebtedness, which in the short term can make sustainability difficult. But I think it is important here to also focus on the medium term. To what extent are the two main determinants of this sustainability, which are, on the one hand, the potential growth of the economies – we must try to minimize the negative impact – and then guarantee relatively low interest rates, which has to do with the credibility of economic policies. I believe that for these countries there is a need for structural reforms that increase potential, that improve institutional quality, and the definition of a fiscal plan may be relevant to improve the conditions that guarantee the sustainability of public finances in the region.

Hernández de Cos noted the importance of Latin America for Spain, which deposits almost 31 percent of its foreign direct investment in the region.

Ibero-America is also the destination of 4.8 percent of Spanish exports of goods and 7.8 percent of those of services, he detailed without avoiding recalling the IMF data according to which the GDP of Latin America fell by 7 , 4 percent in 2020 and the growth projection for this 2021 is around 4.1 percent.

“The Bank of Spain published its first strategic plan in January 2020 and one of the strategic objectives is to increase our presence and our relationship with Latin America,” said Hernández de Cos.

