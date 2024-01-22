'Presence' is a new horror film directed by Steven Soderbergh. This film managed to steal the breath of the audience and scare away some critics in the room. The film was played at the Sundance Film Festival, where the reactions of the entire audience were witnessed. In addition, Lucy Liu, actress of her cast, pointed out that this production left her devastated and that it was difficult to digest.

The film 'Presence' was presented at Sundance, an event that takes place annually in January to showcase the best of American and international independent cinema. It is also one of the largest festivals in USA.

What did Lucy Liu say after watching 'Presence'?

Although Lucy Liu worked on the film, she was shocked after seeing 'Presence' for the first time in the Sundance Festival. “I'm devastated, my body reacted like it wasn't in the movie,” she said. Likewise, Lucy highlighted the director's vision for making this film, since it is not a simple horror story.

What was the reaction of other 'Presence' viewers?

One of the attendees was a journalist from Variety, who in his review indicated that there were some viewers who stayed to watch the entire film, but that there were also other people who could not continue watching the plot. The press man even heard someone say, “I can't stand this stress so late at night” before rushing out of the theater.

What is the plot of 'Presence'?

Under the direction of Steven Soderbergh and with the script David Koeppthe disturbing psychological thriller 'Presence' tells the story of a dysfunctional family that experiences the infiltration of a mysterious force supernatural in her new home, which shows a particular interest in her daughter, Chloe. This haunting presence inhabits the home of Chris (Sullivan) and Ruth (Liu) even before they moved in.

Cast of 'Presence'

Lucy Liu as Ruth

Chris Sullivan is Chris

Callina Liang as Chloe

Eddy Maday as Tyler

West Mulholland

Julia Fox

Complete cast of the new horror film 'Presence'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

