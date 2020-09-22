The first game of Real Madrid in the League it had the air of the first of the preseason: uneven, with some good moments in the first half, a declining performance in the second, the almost general exhaustion of the players, an infrequent game system and the appearance at the last minute of two young peopleMarvin and Arribas), hardly known to the general public, but excellent representatives of the youth team that just won the Youth League. The problems of the Real society, devastated by injuries and the COVID-19 effect, were similar, a team that will be different and probably better in the coming days, with the corresponding drip of young people from their productive quarry.

Subscribed to 4-3-3, Zidane chose a different drawing this time. Placed Modric and Kroos on the mean axis, Rodrygo on the right, Vinicius to the left and Odegaard behind of Benzema. Anyone could think it was a full-fledged 4-2-3-1, without Casemiro as a vacuum cleaner in midfield. A nice team, it is said. And Madrid played beautifully in the first half: academic with the ball, meticulous in passing and clearly dominating. He played close to the Real Sociedad area until the break, but he didn’t go any further.

Systems are drawn and players attend to their nature. Fitting the two is not easy. The 4-2-3-1 worked well while Madrid occupied the rival field and pushed Real Sociedad to stick with the lines very close together, close to Remiro, a goalkeeper who has yet to curdle. Sometimes you seem surprised at their stops. The Royal never disarmed, gave very few chances and rarely went from defense to siege. Just in case, Aritz elustondo played a great game. He thwarted most of Madrid’s attacks and dealt with Benzema as effectively as he was clean.

Benzema and Mendy fight for a ball that Remiro ends up saving during Anoeta’s game last Sunday.

The profile of Zidane’s youth is more related to the forward than to the midfield. If Real were able to get out of their castling and turn the game into a round trip, which happened in the last minutes of the first half and throughout the second half, Madrid would be exposed to the problems of 4-2-4 . In other words, a long team, split in the middle, with a lot of space between the defense and the front.

A splendid intervention by Courtois In the last minutes of the first half, he warned of the problems to come, intensified in the second half by the limited contribution of Rodrygo, who played with a sadness inappropriate for his age, and Odegaard’s discomfort, which left some good detail on his return to Donostia, but he felt locked in the defensive cage of his previous team. Odegaard wants field to run, drive and pass. He likes to see the big picture. In that sea of ​​legs, with his back to the goal on many occasions, Odegaard enjoyed little.

Zidane interpreted the gap that opened in the midfield of Real Madrid and ordered the entry of Casemiro, always indispensable, and of Valverde. Polenta for a team that was also weakening physically. The appearance of Marvin was somewhat surprised, a long, very fast winger (a lane in sight) who took Rodrygo’s position. Madrid had done very little on the right. On the left, Vinicius created many problems for Gorosabel, a duel where the Brazilian usually takes advantage. He got it in the first half. In the second he was as exhausted as the others. It usually happens in the first games of the season, although it was officially Madrid’s debut in the 2020-21 League.