Know the various road signswith their shapes, symbols and colors, is perhaps the first step that every motorized aspirator must complete at the beginning of his journey in one driving school. An essential part for theroad learningif it is possible to define it as such, and of which none motorist can do without it. These cartels, named prescription signs, there are many and they are divided into three main categories. Here, then, what they are, what their meaning is and how to distinguish them.

All types of prescription signals

But what are the prescription signs? Everything cannot be reduced by simply defining them as “road signs”, because it is essential to distinguish the various types clearly. In fact, we are talking about signs that are, to say the least, fundamental for motorists and everyone else road usersto which it is necessary to pay strict observance, under penalty of one fine ranging from 42 to 173 EUR. This is why complete knowledge of every single signal and the message it wants to convey is required.

The signals in question are part of the vertical signsregulated by the article of the Highway Code and, as specified previously, are divided into three main categories. Precedence, prohibition and obligation; categories in turn characterized by different shapes, circle or triangle, and also by different colours.

Priority signs indicate the order of precedence between vehicles or pedestrians.

indicate the order of precedence between vehicles or pedestrians. Prohibition signs they prohibit a specific action, such as turning left, overtaking, or parking.

they prohibit a specific action, such as turning left, overtaking, or parking. Mandatory signs they require a specific action, such as wearing a helmet, respecting the right of way or stopping at a red light.

An example of prescription signals

Furthermore, you also need to be able to distinguish the prescription signs from the remaining road signs. This means that we must not fall into the mistake of confusing the prescription signs with i Danger signals, characterized by a triangular shape, red border and white background with a black symbol inside, and those of indication, with various shapes and colours.

Right of way signs, here's what they are

THE precedence signs they represent the first type of prescription signage. These are characterized by signs with a triangular shape, straight or upside down, with a red border and a white background; just like the danger signs previously reported. Here, however, there are some exceptions to the case, both in terms of shape and colors.

The precedence signs are prescription signs

According to what is written in our Highway Code, the following road signs belong to this category:

Give right to pass – inverted triangle with red border and white background, and without any type of symbol inside. This sign indicates the intersection with a road where vehicles traveling on it have priority over those who see the sign. In this case you must proceed with great caution, paying attention to any cars arriving from the other road.

– inverted triangle with red border and white background, and without any type of symbol inside. This sign indicates the intersection with a road where vehicles traveling on it have priority over those who see the sign. In this case you must proceed with great caution, paying attention to any cars arriving from the other road. Confluence – two different signs with a triangular shape and always with a red border and a white background. In this case, however, in both there is a black symbol of a road where there is an intersection with a confluence coming from the right or left.

– two different signs with a triangular shape and always with a red border and a white background. In this case, however, in both there is a black symbol of a road where there is an intersection with a confluence coming from the right or left. Intersection – here too two road signs with the same shape and colors as the pair described above. However, inside these they present the symbol of a T-intersection to the right or left of the road. They indicate a right of precedence, but maximum caution is always required on the part of the motorist near the intersection.

– here too two road signs with the same shape and colors as the pair described above. However, inside these they present the symbol of a T-intersection to the right or left of the road. They indicate a right of precedence, but maximum caution is always required on the part of the motorist near the intersection. Intersection with right of way – its shape and colors are clear, but this time the central symbol is a black X. This symbol is intended to signal the presence of an intersection where the general rule of giving way applies; i.e. the vehicle with the free right is the first to have the right to proceed.

– its shape and colors are clear, but this time the central symbol is a black X. This symbol is intended to signal the presence of an intersection where the general rule of giving way applies; i.e. the vehicle with the free right is the first to have the right to proceed. Forewarning – inverted triangle but always with a red border and white background. These announce the presence of an intersection where it is mandatory to give way or even the presence of a stop sign. These signals are accompanied by the appropriate sign indicating the distance from the intersection and the possible presence of stop signs.

Some road signs which differ both in shape and color from those in the list just drawn up are also part of the right-of-way signs. In this case we are talking about:

Right of way and end right of way – rhomboidal in shape with white edge and yellow background. Furthermore, the end of right of way sign also has a black band that crosses it obliquely. Their objective is to signal when you have the right to pass and when this right ceases.

– rhomboidal in shape with white edge and yellow background. Furthermore, the end of right of way sign also has a black band that crosses it obliquely. Their objective is to signal when you have the right to pass and when this right ceases. Stop – one of the most present signs on our roads. Red and with the large central white writing indicating the obligation to stop.

– one of the most present signs on our roads. Red and with the large central white writing indicating the obligation to stop. Right of way with alternating one-way streets – a square, blue sign, with two arrows indicating the two directions. This sign is present near bottlenecks or single-lane roads, and whoever sees it has the right to pass first compared to vehicles arriving from the other direction.

– a square, blue sign, with two arrows indicating the two directions. This sign is present near bottlenecks or single-lane roads, and whoever sees it has the right to pass first compared to vehicles arriving from the other direction. Give priority in alternating one-way streets – round with red border and light background, with two arrows on the same background. This sign is simply the opposite of the previous one. In this case, in the presence of bottlenecks or a road with one lane, you have the obligation to give priority to the vehicle arriving in the opposite direction.

All prohibition prescription signs

THE prohibition signs they are perhaps among the most present and above all the most recognized on Italian roads. Characterized by the classic circular shape and the essential white and red colours. These signs, as can be easily understood, indicate an action prohibited to the motorist.

Prohibitory signs are prescription signs

The following road signs are part of this signage:

No passing – red border and white background, if placed on both sides of a road, prohibits the passage of all types of vehicles; the sign can also be accompanied by the time slots in which the ban applies.

– red border and white background, if placed on both sides of a road, prohibits the passage of all types of vehicles; the sign can also be accompanied by the time slots in which the ban applies. Wrong way – completely red except for a central white band that crosses the sign horizontally. This is intended to indicate to the motorist that it is forbidden to access the road from the side where the sign is located.

– completely red except for a central white band that crosses the sign horizontally. This is intended to indicate to the motorist that it is forbidden to access the road from the side where the sign is located. No overtaking – always red border and white background, but in the center there are two cars, one red and one black. Present on urban and extra-urban roads, this sign indicates that overtaking is prohibited. However, overtaking of vehicles without engines is not prohibited, as long as the maneuver does not exceed the lane line.

– always red border and white background, but in the center there are two cars, one red and one black. Present on urban and extra-urban roads, this sign indicates that overtaking is prohibited. However, overtaking of vehicles without engines is not prohibited, as long as the maneuver does not exceed the lane line. Maximum speed limit – one of the simplest signs to understand, it indicates the maximum speed in km/h that can be reached on that stretch of road. On the contrary, the end of limit sign, white and with a black band covering the number in the background, indicates the point at which the ban ends.

– one of the simplest signs to understand, it indicates the maximum speed in km/h that can be reached on that stretch of road. On the contrary, the end of limit sign, white and with a black band covering the number in the background, indicates the point at which the ban ends. No passing – these signs are divided by category of road users, users who are depicted on the white background of the signs. In short, they prohibit access to a certain street.

– these signs are divided by category of road users, users who are depicted on the white background of the signs. In short, they prohibit access to a certain street. Prohibition of acoustic signals – this sign indicates the prohibition of using any type of acoustic signal, for example the classic horn. There are some cases in which, despite the presence of the signal in question, the ban lapses. If, for example, we are transporting injured or sick people who need to urgently get to hospital.

– this sign indicates the prohibition of using any type of acoustic signal, for example the classic horn. There are some cases in which, despite the presence of the signal in question, the ban lapses. If, for example, we are transporting injured or sick people who need to urgently get to hospital. No parking or stopping – new motorists often make the mistake of confusing the two signs; similar but at the same time very different signs. The parking ban is represented by the round sign with red edges and a blue background and a red band that crosses it diagonally. This prohibits the motorist from stopping the car and turning off the engine from where the forward sign is located. The stopping ban, on the other hand, has two diagonal bands that form a sort of large red X. In addition to prohibiting the above, it also prohibits any voluntary stopping of the vehicle, however brief it may be.

Mandatory prescription signs, signs and their meanings

The picture concludes with i mandatory prescription signs. This sign is also characterized by round shaped signs, although in this case the predominant color is certainly blue. Here are what they are:

All signs of obligation are also signs of prescription

Mandatory direction – positioned near an intersection, with their white arrows they indicate the only direction allowed to the motorist.

– positioned near an intersection, with their white arrows they indicate the only direction allowed to the motorist. Forewarning – these signs indicate the proximity of an intersection with mandatory directions.

– these signs indicate the proximity of an intersection with mandatory directions. Mandatory step and passage permitted – the passage signs are present near an obstacle that can only be circumvented in the direction indicated by the arrow on the road sign. Those with permitted passage, however, have two arrows; this means that it is allowed to pass both on the right and on the left.

– the passage signs are present near an obstacle that can only be circumvented in the direction indicated by the arrow on the road sign. Those with permitted passage, however, have two arrows; this means that it is allowed to pass both on the right and on the left. Roundabout – this sign indicates the proximity of an intersection with a roundabout.

– this sign indicates the proximity of an intersection with a roundabout. Minimum Speed ​​Limit and of end of limit – with the number printed on the background of the sign these signs indicate the speed below which it is not allowed to circulate on that stretch of road. With the end of limit signal, however, this obligation ceases.

and of – with the number printed on the background of the sign these signs indicate the speed below which it is not allowed to circulate on that stretch of road. With the end of limit signal, however, this obligation ceases. Snow chains mandatory – this sign indicates that on that road, probably subject to very harsh climatic conditions, it is mandatory to drive with chains or snow tyres.

– this sign indicates that on that road, probably subject to very harsh climatic conditions, it is mandatory to drive with chains or snow tyres. Pedestrian, cycle or single route – the signs in question indicate the presence of areas reserved for certain road users, pedestrians or bicycles or both. The sign crossed out by the diagonal red band, however, marks the end of the reserved area.

– the signs in question indicate the presence of areas reserved for certain road users, pedestrians or bicycles or both. The sign crossed out by the diagonal red band, however, marks the end of the reserved area. Stop Customs, Stop Police, Stop Station – these three signs differ in color. They have a red border and a white background, a nearby station or checkpoint. In this case the motorist is asked to slow down so as to be ready to stop if requested by an officer.

To learn to recognize road traffic signs, it is useful to consult the Highway Code or a driving manual. You can also find numerous online resources, such as videos and quizzes, that can help you improve your knowledge of these signals.

Let's remember that i prescription road signs they are an important component of road signs, as they guarantee the safety and fluidity of traffic. It is really important to know the meaning of these signs and respect them to avoid fines and accidents.