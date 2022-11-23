When it goes in prescription the car tax unpaid? There car tax most hated by Italians (also because in Italy it is among the highest compared to other countries) goes to prescription by third year following to the one in which the amount due should have been paid.

The car tax it’s a fee regionally owned that all vehicle owners registered in the Public Vehicle Register are required to pay annually regardless of whether those vehicles are circulating or not.

Stamp prescription

THE car stamps are statute barred: what does it mean? There’s a maximum term within which theRevenue Agency or the Region may request the payment of unpaid stamp duty. After this period, he cannot be subjected to any further payment obligation.

Now let’s try to understand what are the times after which the stamp duty is time-barred and no longer payable.

Prescription car stamp after how long?

Let’s take a practical example to understand better after how long does it take for a car tax to become statute-barred: 2019 year stamp goes in prescription after December 31, 2022. The three-year term (December 31 of the third following year) applies both before and after the notification of the payment foldersince the latter is only a simple administrative act and not a judicial act (judgment).

How long does the car tax go into statute of limitations after 3 years

So the car tax expires after 3 years. The folder of the is emptyRevenue and Collection Agency if it arrives after the third year to the one in which the car tax should have been paid.

Kindly notice, how soon should it arrive? The terms

There is from hope that the good-natured notice of assessment arrives “after the deadline” that is after three years respect to terms when payment is due. If the notice comes within 3 years there are two possibilities: in the event of payment, it is demonstrated that you have done so by sending the receipt, or – if the stamp duty has not actually been paid, you can proceed to remedy your position and thus be in good standing.

Example of a good-natured notice

Termination of terms with folder or notice

If during the three years you receive a notice of assessment or the tax collection noticethe three years start running again from the day following receipt of the communication: this was confirmed by the Cassation.

Tax notice relating to an unpaid car tax

Car tax due after 3 years

There folder on the car tax of theRevenue and Collection Agency it is an administrative deed for which the statute of limitations is three years starting from 1 January of the year following that in which payment is due.

Moreover “failure to challenge the notice does not distort the deed, which remains administrative; so the prescription does not change either“: or the prescription of the car tax even after the fateful 60 days from the notification of the folder is prescribed in three years, as well as i five years for fines, IMU tax, Tasi tax and Inail, Inps, Casagit, Inarcassa contributions.

Unpaid car tax: when the statute of limitations intervenes – Avv. Giovanni Russo

With a budget law proposal a few years ago, an attempt was made to bring the end of the 10-year prescription for both Bolli Autofines, IMU tax, Tasi tax and Inail, Inps, Casagit, Inarcassa contributions, etc.

How long do I have to pay after the tax return arrives? What happens if I don’t pay

After notification of the payment folder there are sixty days of time to pay. If you do not continue to pay theTax Collection Agency can proceed to the judicial act and proceed with forced execution or with a precautionary measure (administrative detention of the car). If the judicial document is served after the statute of limitations, it becomes null and void.

After the sentence 20425/2017 of the Cassation it has been confirmed that the car tax is prescribed after 36 months and not after 10 yearsas the jurisprudence previously held.

Illegitimate folder, prescribed stamp

The payment notice notified after 3 years (prescribed stamp duty) is practically illegitimate, which are calculated from 1 January of the following year in which the stamp referred. Tax notices delivered after this date are therefore outlawed and can be challenged before the Provincial Tax Commission within 60 days from their communication.

Car stamp appealed to the Supreme Court

There sentence of the Cassation which confirms the prescription at 3 years is del August 25, 2017: came after the Lazio Regional Tax Commissionwith a sentence filed in July 2015, had upheld the appeal brought against Equitalia by a woman, who complained about the rejection of the appeal, brought by the same taxpayer, against the notice of payment of the car tax relating to the year 2001. The collection agent thus appealed to the Cassation.

Cassation confirms the 3-year statute of limitations on car tax

Equitalia complained about the erroneousness of the ruling made by the Regional Commission in the part in which it ruled out that the failure to challenge the payment notice, in relation to which the challenged notice of summons had subsequently been issued, had led to the applicability of the ten-year prescription.

Cassation confirms 3 years for the prescription of the car tax

The Court therefore dismissed the appeal, confirming the thesis supported by the woman before the appeal judge. In the case examined, the car tax is subject to three-year statute of limitations (pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 953 of 1982, art. 5, paragraph 51, converted, with amendments, by Law no. 53 of 1983 and amended by Legislative Decree no. 2 of 1986, art. 3 converted, with amendments, by Law no. 60 of 1986).

