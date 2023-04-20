Preschool experiment | The report shows that there are significant differences in the skills of even 5-year-olds – Even the month of birth has a surprising effect

The two-year preschool experiment has shown clear differences in the skills of five-year-old children. In addition, the experiment has been reflected in which tasks the personnel have been directed to.

Two years in the pre-school experiment, significant differences have been observed in the skills of five-year-olds according to, among other things, the gender of the children and the education level of the parents. It will work out from the interim reportwhich was announced by the Ministry of Education and Culture last week.

The initial measurements of five-year-olds have already examined the variation in children’s skills based on their background characteristics. Average differences can be found, for example, based on parents’ education level, country of birth and income, as well as the child’s native language and month of birth.

However, the child-specific differences within the groups are significantly larger than the average differences between the groups.

When measuring social skills, the biggest difference is between the sexes. On average, the teaching and educational staff rate girls’ social skills as clearly better than boys’. There are no big differences between the sexes in literacy skills.

“The parents’ education and country of birth, as well as the child’s mother tongue and month of birth, are emphasized in literacy skills,” says the leader of the research project, professor of economics at Aalto University Matti Sarvimäki.

Parental higher education appears to be related to literacy readiness. Another important factor is the child’s age: the readiness of children born in January is clearly better at the time of assessment than those born at the end of the year.

“As the children grow up, the differences between birth months even out.”

The social skills of children whose parents were born in Finland have been estimated to be better at baseline than those whose parents were born abroad. When other background factors are also taken into account, such as parents’ education and income level, differences are no longer found.

“The social skills of the children of immigrants are estimated to be similar to the skills of the children of parents born in Finland who are otherwise in a similar situation,” says Sarvimäki.

Fact An experiment in two-year preschool education Started up in 148 municipalities in autumn 2021. 105 municipalities participate in the experiment, 43 are control municipalities. The municipalities were drawn. Approximately 35,000 children born in 2016 and 2017 will participate in the experiment. The final measurements of the experiment will be done in the fall of 2024, and the final report will be completed in 2025. The purpose is to increase equality in education, narrow learning gaps, raise the level of education and competence, improve the learning of early basic skills and increase the participation rate in early childhood education. The Board of Education has prepared the basics of the curriculum for the experiment. Source: interim report of the two-year preschool experiment

Report also says that the experiment of two-year preschool education has caused the municipalities involved in the experiment to transfer qualified early childhood education personnel from other groups to the experimental groups.

According to the survey results, the municipalities have tried to meet or even exceed the eligibility requirements for the two-year preschool staff, says the professor of early childhood education at the University of Jyväskylä, who is part of the multidisciplinary research group. Maarit Alasuutari by e-mail.

According to him, two early childhood education teachers work more often in the preschool experimental groups than in the early childhood education groups serving as controls.

“However, the regulations do not require two teachers for preschool groups.”

According to Alasuutari, the results of the interim evaluation show the problems of Helsinki and Uusimaa in getting qualified early childhood education staff. An employee working as a teacher in the pre-school group was less likely to qualify for his job than in other large areas.

According to Alasuutari, the results suggest that if two-year preschool education were to be introduced on a large scale in the current situation, qualified personnel would not necessarily be available for preschool education groups.

“Furthermore, the quality of early childhood education for younger children could deteriorate due to the transfer of qualified personnel.”

Interim report According to Alasuutari, one significant point is that the two-year preschool groups have been organized more often than control groups based on age, i.e. by creating groups consisting of only five-year-olds or five- and six-year-old children.

In the control groups, Children’s groups were more often formed of five-year-olds and younger. According to studies, groups based on age groups do not unequivocally better support children’s development and learning.

Project researcher Mimmu Sulkanen according to the study, teachers described preschool education for five-year-olds as more planned and goal-oriented, when they were asked about the differences between early childhood education and preschool education for five-year-olds with an open question.

Sulkanen says that in the first year of the experiment, both the groups that participated in the experiment and the control groups prepared written monthly, weekly, daily and lesson plans that guide pre-school education or early childhood education activities in the same way.

In the control groups of small municipalities, written monthly plans were made even more often than in the experimental groups.

There are experimental groups in more than a hundred municipalities all over Finland. Nokian Alhoniity’s kindergarten started an experiment like others in the fall of 2021.

A research project manager Matti Sarvimäki says that the experiment has progressed according to plans.

“We now know that when the final report is published in 2025, we will be able to reliably say what the effect of the tried two-year pre-school education is compared to the current system.”

The skills and capabilities of the children who participated in the experiment are evaluated three times every year. The last evaluation is done when the children go to school for the first grade. The evaluation uses methods that have been widely used in the past.

“An assessment battery has been put together for this, which evaluates children’s skills in a wide range of areas. Socio-emotional skills are a very important part of it, in addition to traditional academic skills.”

Education- and the teaching staff evaluates social skills, work skills, peer relationships and emotion regulation, among other things. With the help of the tasks done by the children, literacy skills and mathematical skills are assessed.

Sarvimäki considers wide-ranging evaluation to be the research’s most important strength. In the light of previous research, children who received higher-quality pre-school or early childhood education do better as adults in working life.

This is believed to be at least partially due to socio-emotional skills strengthened in early childhood education.

Fact This is how children’s skills are assessed Experimental groups: initial measurement before preschool education, second at the beginning of the second year of preschool education, and third at the beginning of the first grade of basic education. Control groups: initial measurement in early childhood education one year before the start of preschool education, the second at the beginning of preschool education and the third at the beginning of the first grade. The assignments are divided into literacy skills and self-esteem and math skills. In addition, the teacher evaluates the child’s socio-emotional skills. We ask that you allow 45 minutes per child to complete the three entities. Source: interim report of the two-year preschool experiment

Two years old preschool education does not mean that five-year-olds sit at their desks in a school-like manner, but that skills are learned through play and activities.

The curriculum of the experiment also emphasizes play. The teaching organizers draw up their own local plan based on the curriculum. The research will also find out how teaching was organized in different municipalities.

“The days are not necessarily different from the child’s point of view. Even today’s early childhood education is very planned,” says Sarvimäki.

Interim report according to Sarvimäki, the results can be used in directing the needs-based funding of early childhood education and pre-primary education.

“The results help to identify which workplaces have children who would need more support, and these workplaces can be resourced more.”

The results obtained later from the experiment will show whether the two-year pre-primary education evens out the differences that currently exist at the start of basic education.

“We will see if the effects are greater in children from different family backgrounds and if the variation in skills is smaller than in those who have attended a one-year school.”