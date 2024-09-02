Ciudad Juarez.- Elements assigned to Group 16 of the Social Prevention Directorate of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat continue to teach preventive topics to boys and girls through puppet theater performances.

On this occasion, the “Rosaura Zapata” Kindergarten was visited, located on Osa Mayor Street, in the Ciudad Moderna neighborhood, where the preventive elements managed to capture the attention of more than one hundred children who attend said school in a fun way.

Attentive and participative, they enjoyed the show while learning from “Lobo Bobo”, “Chango Marango”, “Osita Preciosa” and “Oficial Oso”, who, through the show, gave them recommendations not to talk to strangers, not to leave school, to obey their parents and teachers, and to always notify a trusted person in any situation.

The school director expressed her gratitude for the visit of the agents for the work they do with the children of the city, making a great contribution to their learning.

SSPM will continue to work on prevention with children and adolescents from various sectors to provide them with the necessary tools for their academic development.