The presbyopia or tired view is the lack of flexibility of the lens, by aging, to correctly focus the light. The focus point is behind the retina, so the vision at a short distance becomes blurred. It begins to be noticed from 40 years and worsens with age. It begins to be noticed when you have to move away to focus the letters.

Causes of presbyopia

Hardening of the lens

The lens is the part of the eye in charge of focusing the light that the objects reflect and, the closer the more flexibility are. Together with the retina, they divert the light that enters the eye towards the retina to focus the image. When the Crystalline hardens Due to aging cannot change shape to focus nearby images so the light does not deviate towards the retina but reaches beyond this. For that reason, nearby objects and texts are blurred.

Presbyce symptoms

Move away the texts on paper to read them

The sign that the presbyopy appears is the blurred vision reading at a normal distance. When it is appreciated that we have to separate a role to focus the texts it is an unequivocal signal. It can also happen that he feels a headache for the effort to read or work in very thorough details for a long time.

Presbyce diagnosis

Ocular exam

He ophthalmologist diagnostic The presbyopy with a basic eye exam in which they are used Several lenses To evaluate the view of near and far. In the consultation the patient will have to read the optometric table of Jaeger (the table for reading at a short distance) and the Optometric table of Snellen (the table for distant reading).

PRESBICIA TREATMENT AND MEDICATION

Glasses, contact lenses or surgery

The glasses with diopter graduation to see closely, bifocal contact lenses or monisión (to see closely in one eye and to see from afar in another) and refractive surgery are the treatments that exist to be able to see closely or read well. The refractive surgery technique will be raised, if possible, depending on the age, the necessary graduation and the characteristics of the eye.

Some surgical options are:

– The in situ keratomileusis assisted with laser (lasik) in which the internal layers of the cornea are removed.

– Laser -assisted subepithelial keratectomy (LASEK) in which a new shape is given to the external layers of the cornea.

– The photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) eliminates the epithelium, the corneal external protection layer, which then grows naturally and with the laser a new shape is given to the cornea.

It is important to know the side effects of the different surgical techniques and the postoperative measures, which have to be followed very strictly, since they are non -reversible methods.

Presbyopy prevention

It does not have

The presbyopy has no prevention. It is only possible to have proper visual health that is achieved:

– Not forcing the view.

– Making ocular reviews periodically.

– Use good lighting.

– Following a diet rich in vitamin A and beta -carotene.

– Protecting the eyes of sun exposure.

– Controlling chronic diseases such as diabetes.