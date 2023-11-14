Karol G She is one of the most influential revelation singers of recent years. The artist will give a concert in Latin America in which Peru it’s included. In this note we detail when and where the concert will be, where to buy tickets, the pre-sale start date and songs the performer will sing of ‘My ex was right.’

When does the pre-sale of tickets to see Karol G in Peru start?

The ticket pre-sale to enjoy the concert Karol G starts the November 15 at 12 noon until Friday, November 17 at 11:59 a.m. or while supplies last, as detailed on the official website of Teleticket.

Karol G in Lima 2024: ticket prices

Officially, the production company has not yet shared the price list for the concert. Karol G in Lima, but on social networks they spread alleged prices for the event, which range between S/230.50 to S/850.50 for the presale and the S/265.00 to S/978.00 for the regular sale.

These would be the prices for Karol G’s concert. Photo: diffusion

Where to buy tickets to see Karol G?

If you want to enjoy Karol G’s hits, you must buy tickets at Teleticket.

Create an account on Teleticket.

Access the created Teleticket account.

Select the Karol G concert.

Enter your card number.

Select the area and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

Pay with your card and confirm receipt of your tickets.

Karol G arrives in Lima with ‘Tomorrow will be nice, Latam Tour’. Photo: Karol G/Instagram

What songs will Karol G sing in Lima?

‘Provenza’, ‘TQG’, ‘Bichota’, ‘Qlona’, ‘My ex was right’, among other songs, They are the ones that Karol G will sing at the top of her lungs for her thousands of fans in Peru. It is important to remember that the concert will take place at the National Stadium.

