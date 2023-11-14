Karol G She is one of the most influential revelation singers of recent years. The artist will give a concert in Latin America in which Peru it’s included. In this note we detail when and where the concert will be, where to buy tickets, the pre-sale start date and songs the performer will sing of ‘My ex was right.’
When does the pre-sale of tickets to see Karol G in Peru start?
The ticket pre-sale to enjoy the concert Karol G starts the November 15 at 12 noon until Friday, November 17 at 11:59 a.m. or while supplies last, as detailed on the official website of Teleticket.
Karol G in Lima 2024: ticket prices
Officially, the production company has not yet shared the price list for the concert. Karol G in Lima, but on social networks they spread alleged prices for the event, which range between S/230.50 to S/850.50 for the presale and the S/265.00 to S/978.00 for the regular sale.
Where to buy tickets to see Karol G?
If you want to enjoy Karol G’s hits, you must buy tickets at Teleticket.
- Create an account on Teleticket.
- Access the created Teleticket account.
- Select the Karol G concert.
- Enter your card number.
- Select the area and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.
- Pay with your card and confirm receipt of your tickets.
What songs will Karol G sing in Lima?
‘Provenza’, ‘TQG’, ‘Bichota’, ‘Qlona’, ‘My ex was right’, among other songs, They are the ones that Karol G will sing at the top of her lungs for her thousands of fans in Peru. It is important to remember that the concert will take place at the National Stadium.
