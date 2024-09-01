Presa Diretta: previews and services of the episode, tonight 1 September 2024 on Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 1 September 2024, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the investigative journalism program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 9:20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Sunday 1 September 2024 at 9:20 pm on Rai 3.

The evening opens with “Aspettando PresaDiretta” which, with guests and videos, will deal with the emergency in the Phlegraean area where 800 thousand people live. There are ways to make houses earthquake-proof, but with what money? The latest updates on the situation, in connection from Bacoli, with the mayor Josi Gerardo dalla Ragione. The focus is also on the housing emergency that is spreading nationwide. Speculation on short-term rentals is saturating the market: there are fewer and fewer houses and they are increasingly expensive. Riccardo Iacona will talk about it in the studio with Filippo Celata, professor of Economic-Political Geography at La Sapienza University in Rome. Alessia Bongarzone, a single mother, will instead talk about the difficulties of living in the capital, with 60% of the salary going to rent.

At 9:25 p.m., “PresaDiretta” will propose the investigation “Casa verde quanto ci costi?” by Riccardo Iacona, with Cecilia Carpio, Marianna De Marzi, Alessandro Macina, Emilia Zazza, Eugenio Catalani, Fabrizio Lazzaretti, Massimiliano Torchia. The European Green House directive sets the goal of reducing energy dispersion by 16 percent. Estimates of the costs to comply, over the next 5 years, range from 100 to 600 billion euros. How much money is really needed? Among the tools tested: ecobonus, earthquake bonus and the controversial 110. A superbonus that was supposed to favor large condominiums on the outskirts and low-income families. To date, it has only affected 4.2 percent of the Italian real estate assets. What didn’t work? And who is politically responsible? And yet, there are technical solutions. “PresaDiretta” went to see the incredible technological innovations in construction green and, in preview, a study by the Polytechnic of Milan on heat dispersion. An answer also comes from below, from solar citizens like those met near Bologna and Rome, who self-produce and exchange with each other all the energy they need, naturally renewable. From Germany, instead, the battle of the far-right German party Afd against the ecological transition that has targeted heat pumps, and the electoral campaign in Saxony and Thuringia, which will go to the polls on Sunday. With the journalist of “La Repubblica” Tonia Mastrobuoni, connected from Berlin, the analysis of the first results in the two States Germans. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Sunday 1 September 2024, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.