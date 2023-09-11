Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 11 September 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 11 September 2023, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 11 September 2023 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

The flow of migrants arriving on our shores continues unabated. Despite the restrictions imposed on NGO boats carrying out rescue at sea, despite the Memorandum signed with Tunisia, the 2023 arrivals have already broken all the records of recent years. Presa Diretta, broadcast this evening at 9.20pm on Rai 3, sailed on the Geo Barents ship of Doctors Without Borders, to understand what is happening in the middle of the Mediterranean, took part in the rescues and witnessed an illegal pushback according to international law, from part of the Libyan Coast Guard. He traveled from north to south, from La Spezia to Catania, to talk about the management of the landings, the effort of the hot spots, the commitment of the Red Cross and that of the volunteers of the humanitarian associations, up to the island of Lampedusa, always in the forefront line and in a state of chronic emergency. He visited the structures that welcome migrants, the improvised camps and listened to the testimonies of the mayors, who denounce the lack of money, structures and the collapse of the reception system. What do they really need?

Wouldn’t it be better to address migratory phenomena – in the words of President Mattarella – as “global movements, which are not canceled by walls or barriers”? Presa Diretta went to Tunisia, looking for the causes of the instability of a country that has become the main point of departure for migrants towards Italy. A journey into the Tunisian economic and political crisis: the problem of unemployment among young people which amplifies the push to leave the country; the authoritarian policies of President Saied and the growing intolerance towards migrants arriving from sub-Saharan routes; the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Europe and Tunisia.

Finally, the economic importance of foreigners’ “remittances” to their countries of origin, a huge flow of money, 800 billion dollars, more than what is spent on development aid. Money that represents fundamental aid for the economic development of those countries. PresaDiretta chose to talk about the Senegalese community, with a journey between Italy and Senegal where remittances make up 10% of the national GDP. The Senegalese immigrants from Pisa, integrated into the territory and society, who work and produce in Italy, pay taxes here and contribute to creating services for their community there: schools, hospitals, waste collection. Integrated immigrants help themselves. Even at their home.

Guest of Riccardo Iacona: Matteo Villa researcher at ISPI, the Institute for International Political Studies, expert in migration policies to shed light on the migration situation in Italy and Europe. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 11 September 2023, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.