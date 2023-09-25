Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 25 September 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 25 September 2023, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 25 September 2023 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

Shopping and paying bills costs more and more, rent and mortgage rates are constantly increasing. Millions of Italian families whose incomes are eroded by inflation can no longer cope. What is the Government doing to keep prices under control? What is made of this unjust inflation that especially affects the poorest and the middle class? And finally, are there those who take advantage of it? “PresaDiretta”, by Riccardo Iacona and Cristina De Ritis, offers a journey through Italian families strangled by inflation and the analyzes of technicians and economists. Among others, also the voice of Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize winner for economics.

In the foreground, bills, shopping carts, speculators and wages: a study calculated that last year Italians worked for a month just to pay for electricity and gas. In jargon they call it “energy inflation” and it has put millions of families in crisis. But why are our bills still among the most expensive in Europe? But even putting lunch and dinner on the table cost us 1000 euros more per family. What is causing this increase in food prices? And when the storm has passed, are we sure that prices will also fall?

Presa Diretta then talks about the sectors that are taking advantage of the situation and increasing profits and the Government’s commitment to containing speculative behavior and increases in petrol, airline tickets and food products. With what results? And while inflation is galloping, our purchasing power is crumbling, also because in Italy wages have not grown for years. At Presa Diretta, the stories of workers and the voices of economists to understand what measures should be adopted to stop this disaster.

Finally, an extraordinary reportage from France, which more than any other country in Europe rebelled and took to the streets to protest against the high cost of living and the reforms implemented by politics. An unprecedented wave of protests, a premonition of what could happen elsewhere too? Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 25 September 2023, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.