Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 18 September 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 18 September 2023, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 18 September 2023 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

Demographic crisis and lack of workforce are the themes addressed, in a collective story of an Italy that is aging and remains without workers in every sector. The business world is asking for more quotas of foreigners and the Government has expanded the Flow Decree to almost 500 thousand entries with a regular work visa in the next 3 years. A phenomenon that involves the whole of Europe but to which European countries such as England and Germany have chosen to give different responses from the Italian one.

But how does it work? Click Day, or the mechanism for bringing foreign workers to Italy? Does our economy have the workforce it needs? PresaDiretta’s response is traveling through the world of Venetian businesses. And then the incredible story of hundreds of foreign kids trained with public funding to come and work in Italy. But how many actually arrive?

Great Britain, on the other hand, with Brexit and policies against illegal immigration, found itself without workers in many sectors despite the fact that 1 million and 200 thousand regular immigrants arrived in the country last year, an absolute record. Germany, on the contrary, in 2015, during the Syrian crisis, welcomed more than 1 million people in a few weeks, and today it needs more foreign workers: 400 thousand entries a year to maintain the level of workforce necessary for its economy . Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 18 September 2023, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.