Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 11 March 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 11 March 2024, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 11 March 2024 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight's reports and investigations

Paid clinics to decongest hospital emergency rooms, doctors paid with an attendance fee to make up for the lack of staff in public structures, analyzes in private laboratories to skip waiting lists lasting months and months: Italian healthcare is transforming into a joint-stock company?

Presa Diretta went to hospitals in Lombardy and Calabria to understand whether the ongoing transformation of the national healthcare system towards privatization is the right way to ensure citizens' right to health. Although the Meloni government has invested 2.4 billion euros to increase salaries, the great flight of healthcare personnel does not stop. Between 2020 and 2022, 180 thousand doctors and nurses chose to leave public healthcare, thousands of them fled to countries like France where they earn much more and are not forced to work grueling shifts. Doctors and nurses on call have arrived to replace them in hospitals, commonly called token operators, because they work on a token basis. They are organized into cooperatives and move according to need, supply and conditions.

Anac, the national anti-corruption authority, has calculated that in 4 years from 2019 to 2023, token-operating doctors and nurses cost the State 1.7 billion euros. The highest expenditure in Lombardy with 1400 freelancers in the ward. But there are those who continue to work in the public sector, who have made hospitals like the Maurizio Bufalini in Cesena a center of excellence, a point of reference for everyone. “Sanità Spa” is a story by Riccardo Iacona, with Francesca Nava, Antonella Bottini, Lisa Iotti, Marianna De Marzi, Fabio Colazzo, Massimiliano Torchia. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 11 March 2024, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.