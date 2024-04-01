Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 1 April 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 1 April 2024, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 1 April 2024 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight's reports and investigations

Today's episode focuses the camera on obesity in Italy and around the world. A real emergency that increases health risks, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. And will the new Danish and American drugs that act on appetite be enough to reduce the number of obese people? What role does the food industry have in this emergency? In Italy, in the age group between 8 and 9 years, we record one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe, comparable to those of Cyprus, Spain and Greece. The southern regions were especially affected. The transmission was in the province of Naples, where 44% of children have overweight problems and where those who live in the most disadvantaged areas are most affected. The program met some web and television stars such as Max Mariola, who explained why interest in food is continually increasing. In England the obesity alarm has been taken very seriously: here initiatives against junk food have been created and a tax on sugary drinks has been introduced. Who are the Bitebacks, the young food activists who fight against the food models of big industry? And how do we defend ourselves in Italy?

But new drugs have appeared on the pharmaceutical scene that act on the brain and significantly reduce appetite: how do they work? Why are they so important for the severely obese? Who abuses them and what are the contraindications for those who take them just to lose a little weight?

PresaDiretta was in Denmark where the first of these “thinness drugs” was born, interviewing doctors and health authorities to understand the clinical and also economic consequences linked to the use of this drug.

And then in the United States, the country that has more than one hundred million obese people, with a long journey to the global epicenter of the “obesity epidemic”: important interviews with Caroline Apovian, one of the world's leading experts on the treatment of obesity, and with Jeffrey Friedman, the scientist famous throughout the world for discovering the hormone that plays a key role in regulating hunger and body weight. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 1 April 2024, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.