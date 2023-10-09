Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 9 October 2023 on Rai 3

In Europe this year the sale of electric cars exceeded that of diesel cars for the first time. Italy brings up the rear, the last market in Europe for electric. What are the obstacles slowing down electric automotive in our country? And what risks does our automotive industry run? “Presa Diretta” attempts to give some answers in the episode entitled “The electric shock”, broadcast on Monday 9 October at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. A trip to Europe among the most important car manufacturers in view of the electric switch-off of 2035, starting from Germany, where they are convinced that electric mobility is the future, where they invest public money and attract foreign car manufacturers. And in the world of the most advanced technologies: increasingly smaller and more efficient batteries, with less or even no lithium, sodium or salt batteries, zero maintenance engines.

And then a look at Italy: what are we doing to reconvert the obsolete industries linked to the production of traditional engines? What are our industrial policy choices and what are the investments for the transition? Will the incentives required for electric arrive? In the meantime, Stellantis invests in the transition to electric, goes to produce where it costs less and extends the layoffs in Italy. PresaDiretta spoke with category entrepreneurs, with workers and with the union, to understand what the sector’s fears and prospects are.

Michele De Palma, general secretary of Fiom-Cgil, will be in the studio as a guest of Riccardo Iacona to analyze the prospects of the Italian automotive industry.