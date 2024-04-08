Presa Diretta: previews, investigations, reports, episode 8 April 2024

Presa Diretta: previews and reports of the episode, tonight 8 April 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 8 April 2024, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 9.20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 8 April 2024 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Tonight's reports and investigations

Which gas for our tomorrow? Riccardo Iacona's program focuses on green hydrogen in the energy transition. What role can it have in our energy mix? The Government's plans to transform Italy into a gas hub. Where are we at? “All Hydrogen” takes stock of Italy and the strategies in place to achieve full decarbonisation by 2050. The challenge is now. According to many, it is the true protagonist of the green transition, the missing piece that will make the decarbonization of our energy systems possible. It is green hydrogen, the clean gas, produced from water, which does not emit CO2. “PresaDiretta” was at the Enea Research Center in Casaccia, the first Italian Hydrogen Valley, to find out how it is produced and what its applications are. Its role is fundamental in managing and storing excess energy produced from renewable sources.

In summary also an exclusive visit to the first large European power plant ready to produce green hydrogen – a 20 MW power plant in Denmark – and one to Hamburg, Germany, where an energy park is being built in which green hydrogen will play a leading role. In these countries, experiments are being carried out to exploit the potential of hydrogen in traditionally fossil-based sectors such as chemistry and steel. Is this the key to a more sustainable future?

The aim, then, is on Italy: the Government wants to build regasifiers and gas pipelines to transform the country into the gateway for gas to Europe: it is the “Italy Gas Hub” plan. “PresaDiretta” focuses on some key projects of this strategy: the Dorsale Adriatica, an investment of 2.4 billion, 400 kilometers which should connect Abruzzo with Emilia-Romagna; the Gioia Tauro regasification terminal in Calabria which aims to be the largest in Europe; the EastMed project and Poseidon, the gas pipeline that should connect Israel to Puglia.

There is no shortage of projects related to green hydrogen. Is the Italian strategy effective and sustainable? How many projects are there in Italy and how are they financed? “PresaDiretta” was in Figline, Tuscany, where the first circular agri-food energy hub was created.

And finally, an update on electric cars and batteries: in Sweden, to see how sodium ion batteries are created and to visit the first European battery recycling gigafactory. A circularity model that could finally help us overcome the production and economic models of current internal combustion engines. “All hydrogen” is a story by Riccardo Iacona with Marcello Brecciaroli, Marianna De Marzi, Alessandro Macina, Fabrizio Lazzaretti. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 8 April 2024, in prime time from 9.20 pm on Rai 3.