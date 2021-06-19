The Prerogatives Group promotes, this Saturday (June 19, 2021), the debate “Marijuana Legalization: jurisprudence and self-cultivation by patients”. The objective is to discuss the political, economic and social impacts of the decriminalization of illicit drugs.

Marijuana is a regulated drug for medical purposes in about 40 countries. According to the Prerogatives Group, the treatments involve the application of the active compounds of marijuana, the cannabinoids, in the control of several conditions. Chronic pain, epilepsy, autism, Alzheimer, Parkinson, cancer, rare genetic syndromes

Pharmaceutical, recreational use, in the food industry and in the production of bioplastics are formalized and encouraged in different parts of the world. Uruguay was the first place to legalize the production, sale, cultivation and distribution of cannabis. But there are different models applied in each country. The group’s objective is to discuss what the possibilities are for Brazil compared to what is done in other environments.

For Grupo Prerogativas, the economic potential must also be taken into account in this discussion: “Thanks to its therapeutic potential, the plant came out of hiding and became one of the most promising markets. According to the same document by Prohibition Partners, medical cannabis is expected to move $62.7 billion by 2024”.

The guests are:

Cristiano Maronna, director of the Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences (IBCCRIM).

Sidarta Ribeiro, Full Professor of Neurosciences at the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN).

Emílio Figueiredo, founder of the Legal Network for Drug Policy Reform and member of the Advisory Board of the Brazilian Drug Policy Platform.

Cecília Galício, full lawyer at the Mercosur Chamber of Commerce and Latin America Union.

Gabriella Arima, member of the Policy Center on Drugs, Alcohol and Mental Health of the OAB/SP Human Rights Commission and Popular Legal Promoter for the São Paulo Women’s Union.

Mediation will be done by:

Gustavo Conde, journalist, communicator, editor of Blog do Conde, master in linguistics from Unicamp and honorary member of Grupo Prerogativas.

