Et are terms that are so American that they cannot easily be transferred. “Preppy” for example or “Ivy”. To understand what they mean, you don’t necessarily have to read up on the etymology – just imagine a young man.

He’s wearing a button-down shirt and loafers and has a cable-knit sweater draped around his shoulders. He probably reads, maybe he smokes. Pretty sure he’s white, and the ivy-covered college he attends is on the east coast of America. It should prepare him for his life. This life, that’s for sure, can be many things: an intellectual, an entrepreneurial, a political one – in any case it will be a successful one. And that includes who he surrounds himself with, how he speaks – and how he dresses.