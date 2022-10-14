Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, with obvious mobility difficulties, during this Thursday’s session in the Senate, where he returned nine years after being expelled. / ef

DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Friday, October 14, 2022, 18:17



“Arrogant, arrogant, offensive, ridiculous. With no availability for changes. It’s one you can’t agree with.” They may seem like the adjectives that Silvio Berlusconi would dedicate to a rival, but his objective is none other than his ally Giorgia Meloni, the brand-new winner of the general elections held on September 25 in Italy at the head of the conservative coalition, of which he is a member. the tycoon’s political party, Forza Italia.

Unable to digest that he has lost ground among right-wing voters and that it will be Meloni’s political force, Fratelli d’Italia (FdI, Brothers of Italy), who will take the lead in the next government, Berlusconi he vented by handwriting on a piece of paper a list of qualifiers about his partner that was discovered by the photographers during his appearance in the Senate.

The list of insults towards the prime minister ‘in pectore’ undermines confidence among the conservative coalition even before the new Executive is born. In fact, it is not ruled out that Forza Italia will present itself next week on its own to the round of consultations with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to give life to the future Cabinet. It would be a new ugly towards FdI and the League of Matteo Salvini, the other partner of the right-wing bloc, after on Thursday 16 senators from Berlusconi’s party voted blank during the election of Ignazio La Russa, leader of Meloni’s political force , as the new president of the Upper House. The difficult distribution of the positions in the next government between the three allies is behind the tycoon’s anger, who at 86 years old is reluctant to stop being the protagonist of Italian politics.

Despite the fact that he has been equally jibarized by the electoral growth of Meloni, Salvini seems, at least in public and for the moment, less virulent towards her. Probably contributing to this is the fact that he managed to place one of his confidants this Friday, Lorenzo Fontana, as the new president of the Chamber of Deputies.

His election was heavily criticized by the opposition, which considers a politician known for his ultra-Catholic and homophobic positions, which have led him to make a public crusade against same-sex civil unions, unfit for a position of such institutional weight. Fontana, in addition, was in the past in tune with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and pressured the European Union to end the sanctions on the Moscow regime.