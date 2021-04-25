Valencia Basket has tables, well yes. Not even with a pitiful start and with a handicap of 21 did he start to tremble. It is what the Euroleague team has to know, although that label can be removed this year, and face a Bilbao Basket that once again showed its impotence. Perhaps for this one it was better to reverse the terms, start very badly and drop the great opening quarter at the end, to carry a sweeter aftertaste on the return trip. Prepelic arrived fresh to the important part, led the comeback and the 70 points of the taronja players in the area decided the balance. The vice-colista came from a lot of effort after moving to Tenerife on Wednesday, and from the uncertainty due to two possible infections. In the end he handed over the spoon.

Mumbrú has a black hole in defense, his team is gutted a hundred by a hundred points and, above all, they already know the rivals that must be struck before the nullity behind Brown, a bargain for those who are paired with him. Miniotas tested positive in the control after returning from Tenerife and a Huskic call came back, to give a relief to Kulboka in the fourth, but right now he is an outclassed player, he does not contribute absolutely anything. By the way, Kulboka, another of those mentioned, was very accurate, he has decided to take a step forward. RETAbet is a broken, inconsistent team, giving away passes on throw-ins, playing horizontally as if the ball burned and committing juvenile errors. Valencia ended with the feeling that they had to make very little effort for the comeback.

The start was unexpected. Kulboka, the only pure four, formed from the start. It was his day to vindicate himself. He applied himself in defense on Williams and was incisive in front. Bilbao Basket started flying. But he failed closing one against one, everything was trays by the locals. Of start. At 10-19, there were 12 points from Zyskowski, who started out illuminated as never before. In his first parade to the bench to rest he had 5/5 in field goals. The Biscayan box was very plugged, with high percentages, it was encouraged to a high score. He came to double Valencia in the light: 12-24 and 17-35. Ponsarnau’s pupils only scored under the rim or on free throws. Athinaiou’s spectacular triple at two and a half minutes into the second act marked the top in terms of difference: 17-38.

Valencia set up the plan to win the game back from there. Dubljevic’s low post superiority over Dos Anjos seemed to give him a good option but his weak defense allowed Jenkins to come into play. The presence of Vives, San Emeterio and, above all, the Icelandic Hermannsson hardened the defense. The bad decisions of the people of Bilbao began to betray them that something was not right. Like an unsportsmanlike Serron, who often goes blind to blocks chasing rivals. the aids were non-existent, they threatened but did not close the enormous corridors towards the hoop. A 10-2 already greased the flip hinge: 27-40. Williams emerged at the precise moment, to tie, six minutes into the third act. Kalinic, with a tray of course, put the taronja in front for the first time, at 14:14 to drop the curtain. Prepelic took the helm in the last quarter. It didn’t wear him down by making it difficult for him to catch the ball or look for shots, nor by making him sweat on defense. Valencia imposed the full weight of its squad. And of your trust. There is faith in fourth place to have a field advantage in the first playoff. It is two victories away.

————————————————– ————————

Ponsarnau: “Klemen is a ‘murderer’

Ponsarnau, was satisfied with the victory but admitted that initially they paid “the seven days of non-competition and the inadequate culture of consideration and respect for all rivals.” “My main concern is to convince the team that this league is super demanding,” said the coach who was “convinced” that from now on “the team will understand it better.”

“We started badly but it would be disrespectful not to also talk about Bilbao’s impressive first quarter. We, confused, instead of defending physical have been trying to defend the concept. Martin (Hermannsson) has been very important in the change of chip “, he acknowledged.

Ponsarnau also highlighted the role of Bojan Dubljevic and Klemen Prepelic, who with 17 points at the start of the last quarter was key to deciding the crash. “Dubi is our best player and that he plays like today gives us a lot of confidence. With his entry we have already changed things. It has been an important boost and has helped us a lot,” he said.

“Klemen is a ‘killer’. He always plays super aggressive but also has the pass. Except for his first minutes I would highlight that he has also been well behind. We all have in mind the spectacular nature of that moment, but it has also helped us in others,” he concluded

Mumbrú: “We have been unable to stop Prepelic”

Mumbrú attributed the defeat suffered by his team this Sunday at the Valencia Basket court to the fact that they were “unable” to stop Prepelic in the last quarter, something that he blamed on “defensive errors” by his team.

“I think we had the game under control but in the last quarter we were unable to stop Klemen Prepelic and he broke the game. We weren’t able to be focused to stop him. He arrived better physically at the end and we made defensive mistakes, letting him score. in back doors and almost without work. It has been a defensive error of the team, “he explained at a press conference.

Mumbrú praised the initial success of the team that allowed them to control the initial shock but regretted that in the second quarter when the local defensive intensity increased they did not know how to get out of that pressure and allowed them to start cutting back.

The coach said that the defeat and the rest of the day’s results does not change their plans to try to get out of the relegation places where they are anchored. “We continue. There is nothing more to continue fighting and we have to think only about the next game. We do not lower our heads, we will continue fighting until the end. I am very happy with the aggressiveness that we had many minutes and in the end it came out. to flourish the quality of Valencia to decide the game, “he concluded.