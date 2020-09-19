Less likely to open school in UP by 21 The UP government is not convinced about this. There is confusion about opening of school from this month due to increasing corona case in UP. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that the possibility of partial opening of schools in the state is very low from September 21 as the cases of corona are increasing in the state. According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, ‘Due to rising corona cases, the possibility of partial reopening of schools from September 21 is very unlikely. Schools cannot be allowed to work partially, at least this month. The safety of the students is at the top and cannot be compromised in any way.

Schools will not open in Uttarakhand from 21 In view of the Koreana transition, the Uttarakhand government has decided not to open schools from September 21. State Education Minister Arvind Pandey directed the Chief Secretary, Education Secretary and Director of Education to take action in this regard. He said that as the corona infection is increasing, it would not be appropriate to open schools in that situation. Currently, schools will be completely closed until 30 September.

Schools will not open in Gujarat right now Schools in classes 9 to 12 will not open in Gujarat from September 21 onwards. State Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that given the situation of Covid-19, the Gujarat government has not decided to reopen secondary and higher secondary schools from September 21. The Education Minister said that during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the state government has taken this decision in the interest of students.

Schools will not open in Jharkhand from September 21 Schools will not open in Jharkhand from September 21. Schools will also not be opened to guide students of classes nine to twelve on the permission of parents. Now after September 30, the state of Corona will be reviewed in the state, after which the decision to open schools will be taken.

School closed in Delhi till 30 September The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools till 30 September. However, students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to go to school. For this, they have to take guidance from the parents’ permission and teachers. However, given the situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi, the possibility of opening schools from 9 to 12 is also very less.

Schools will not open in Kerala in September-October Schools will not be opened in Kerala from September 21. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October amid growing Corona cases.

Schools will open in Madhya Pradesh from 21 9th to 12th grade schools of Madhya Pradesh are going to open from 21st September. In this regard, the School Education Department has given instructions to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the center. Some schools in the capital have started preparations. However, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. That is, the order is voluntary. When the heart of the students wants, they should come to school and if they do not want, they should not come. This time there will be no system based on attendance. The remaining classes and schools will remain closed until 30 September. Their online studies will continue as before.

Schools to open in Andhra Pradesh from 21 The Government of Andhra Pradesh has given permission to open the school from 21st. Arrangements have started in schools according to the guidelines of the Center. 50% teaching and non-teaching staff will be called school. Only students living outside the Containment Zone will be allowed to enter the school.

Preparation to open school in Patna The Bihar government has decided to keep all schools and colleges closed till 30 September. However, Patna DM has given permission to open schools from class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone. SOP has also been issued for this. From September 21, schools and colleges can call 50 per cent of their staff for online classes. At the same time, students from class 9 to 12 have been allowed to go to school for guidance.

Schools can be partially opened in Goa Goa’s Pramod Sawant government is considering partially opening schools in the state. It was told that the state government may allow students of 10th and 12th to attend school from October 2. However, a final decision has not been taken on this. It has been said by the CM that a decision will be taken soon in the meeting with the officials concerned.

Schools to be opened in Haryana The school also has a trial run in Sonepat and Karnal, Haryana. Here children are being seated by the bubbles system. If this experiment is successful, then this rule will be implemented in the whole state and schools will be opened.

Center released guidelines The Ministry of Health has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). In addition to social distancing and personal hygiene, many systematic rules have been made, which have been made compulsory. Presently the schools’ swimming pools will remain closed and there will be no assembly or sports activity. A distance of 6 feet has to be maintained between two children in the classroom. Important points of SOP issued by the Center- – Must keep a distance of 6 feet from each other. – It is mandatory to wear face cover or mask. – Even if you do not look dirty, it is necessary to periodically wash hands with soap (at least 40-60 seconds). It is necessary to use alcohol based sanitizer periodically (at least 20 seconds). – It is mandatory to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue, handkerchief or elbow while coughing, coughing. – Keep monitoring your health. If you feel ill in any way, you have to inform the concerned officer immediately. – Spitting anywhere in the campus will be completely forbidden. – Wherever possible the Arogya Setu app has to be used.

