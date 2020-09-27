To help Dalit techies, the government is considering a scheme for Dalit Startups (SC Startups). Under this scheme 1000 Dalit Startups will be opened in the next three years. According to the Times of India report, this scheme can be started very soon.A program under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be called Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission (ASIIM). Under this program, startups will be started on the fresh idea of ​​Dalit Youth. The ASIIM program will run between 2020 and 2024. The total budget for this will be 308 crores. The fund will be arranged by the Ministry of Social Justice, ie Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment.

1.5 lakh crores of investors drowned this week, know who has suffered the most

What is this program

According to the information received from the sources, innovative products, services and solutions will be prepared based on the fresh idea of ​​the youth coming from the Dalit community and those who study in a technical institute or work in the private sector. To fulfill this objective, a National Social Innovation Hub will be created by ASIIM.