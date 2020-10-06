Highlights: 4 powerful countries of the world are holding a big meeting in Tokyo today to crack down on the Chinese dragon

India-Australia-US-Japan Foreign Minister to meet today under Quad

In this meeting of the four powerful countries, the issue of increasing aggression of China is going to come up prominently.

Beijing

The 4 powerful countries of the world are going to have a big meeting today in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, to clamp down on the Chinese dragon landing on Dadagiri from eastern Ladakh to Australia. The External Affairs Minister of India-Australia-US-Japan is going to meet today under ‘The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ (Quad) in which the issue of increasing aggression of China is going to come up prominently. On the other hand, China has been enraged by this meeting of the Quad and has called it a ‘special team of conspirators’.

Officials associated with the Quad meeting say that it will discuss the issue of 5G connectivity, cyber security, a supply chain for manufacturing sector, cooperation in the field of ocean shipping, infrastructure and connectivity. Apart from this, all the areas where an alternative to China can be provided will be discussed, including an advance plan for distribution of Kovid-19 vaccine. This conversation will start at half past one in the Indian time.

China fueled by Quad meeting, told ‘mini NATO’

On the other hand, even before this meeting, China has described the Quad meeting as a ‘special team of conspirators’, advance front against China and ‘mini NATO’. China said that this is the Cold War mentality that America is headed by. Dragon’s tensions with the Quad countries have been increasing, and these statements from China have cleared his intentions. This meeting of the quad and its consequences will be closely monitored by China.



Preparations for making Asian NATO against the dragon!

According to a report by The Hindu, this meeting of the quad will initially carry out a ‘regional assessment’ to discuss the issue of the 6-month standoff, Hong Kong and Taiwan in the South and East China Sea, Ladakh. Leaders of the four countries will discuss the inclusion of Australia in the Malabar Naval Exercise to be held in November near the Andaman Sea. However, no decision has been taken to include Australia in this. The Ministry of Defense of India will announce the inclusion of Australia. It is believed that the path of making ‘Asian NATO’ through the Malabar practice may be clear.

A strategy will be made to create a separate supply chain from China

In this meeting, the four countries will talk about creating a supply chain separate from China so that the arbitrariness of the dragon can be controlled. Japan is taking this forward so that India and Australia can help reduce their dependence on China. In this meeting, Jaishankar will emphasize on increasing ‘East-West’ connectivity between ASEAN countries with India to give a befitting reply to China’s North-South connectivity. In addition, joint funding of infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific sector will also be considered.



The foreign ministers of the four countries made special efforts to participate in this meeting. The Trump administration in particular is very keen about this meeting. Before the meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “This is going to be a great visit. We have been working for a long time to implement this and this meeting is being held in support of that. We were preparing to plan a meeting with our quad partner. We hope to make many important announcements and achievements.

It will be agreed to make a common strategy against China!

This meeting of India, Japan, USA and Australia is taking place just before the US Presidential election. It is believed that there will be a common understanding on China and a blueprint for future steps. The significance of this meeting can be gauged from the fact that Donald Trump is ill and Mike Pompeo has left Japan. Actually, the list of friends of China surrounded by the world on the Corona epidemic is decreasing.

Many big countries of the world including America, India, Japan are now against him. In such a situation, the exercise of building a strong front against China like NATO and EU has become very fast. The United States, Japan, Australia and India are engaged in preparing ‘The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ (Quad) as a strong alliance against China. Most of its neighboring countries are upset with China’s expansionary policy. There are also reports of Canada joining this alliance against China. Canada has had a lot of discussions with India in recent months and has also sent a warship to SCS via Taiwan.



Due to Australia there was a delay in the formation of the Quad

This organization was first announced in the year 2007, but it could not happen due to the severe economic downturn in 2008. The Prime Minister of Australia at the time was Kevin Rudd, considered close to China. During his tenure, relations between Australia and China were greatly strengthened. Rudd himself also spoke the Chinese language Mandarin very well. In such a situation, he distanced himself from joining this group.



India was once the weakest link in the Quad

India was considered as the second weakest link of the quad. The reason for this was the economic trade between the two countries. The sentiment of nationalism has also increased sharply since the change of power in India in 2014. China has been viewed with suspicion in India since 1962. Recently, China became completely disillusioned with the dragon when China infiltrated the Ladakh region and carried out the Galvan incident. For this reason, India and America also became increasingly close.

Know what is quad

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) started in 2007. However, it started in the year 2004–2005 when India extended a helping hand after the tsunami that hit several countries in Southeast Asia. Four countries in the Quad include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the corona virus. For the first time in this, New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam also joined.