The children’s all-time favorite show ‘Shaktimaan’ was a household name. At the time of ‘Shaktimaan’, children used to stick on TV. At the time of lockdown, ‘Shaktimaan’ was restarted and found the old love. There is happy news for Shaktimaan’s fans. Actually, the film is going to be made on ‘Shaktimaan’ and it will be released in three parts.

The whole journey of ‘Shaktimaan’ will be shown

According to the latest media reports, Mukesh Khanna has decided to present ‘Shaktimaan’ to the audience once again. It is being told that a film will be made on ‘Shaktimaan’. The buzz is that this film will be made in three parts and ‘Shaktimaan’ will be shown from the beginning to the end.

Star cast not announced

Makers say that this film will be bigger than ‘Krish’ and ‘Ra.One’. It is being said that the budget of this film will also be large and its release will also be done on a large scale. About this, Mukesh Khanna said that this is nothing short of a dream. We are looking for a big face for this film. We will not make any announcement until it is final.

The first part can be released in 2021

According to reports, the first part of the film ‘Shaktimaan’ can be released in 2021. The film will be placed around children and the theme of good wins over evil will remain the same. It is not yet clear whether Mukesh Khanna will play the character of Shaktimaan in this film.