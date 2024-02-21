BEIJING. Chinese companies are doing something rarely seen since the 1970s: creating their own volunteer armies. At least 16 major corporations, including a private dairy giant, have created fighting forces in the past year as reported by the Financial Times.

These units, known as Departments of the People's Armed Forces, are made up of civilians who maintain their regular jobs. They act as a reserve and auxiliary force for China's military, the world's largest, and are available for missions ranging from responding to natural disasters and maintaining “social order” to wartime support.

The militias, which do not currently operate outside China, are similar to the US National Guard, a military force of reservists that operates under the control of the governors of each US state.

Analysts say the establishment of the corporate brigades highlights Beijing's growing concerns about potential conflicts abroad and social unrest at home amid a slowing economy. The revival is also seen as a response to the pandemic and part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's efforts to tighten the Communist Party's control over society, including the corporate sector.

Corporate militias under military leadership could help the Communist Party more effectively quell social unrest, such as consumer protests and employee strikes. China's economy grew 5.2% in 2023, slightly better than the official target set by Beijing. But the country is facing myriad challenges, including a record downturn in the real estate sector, rising youth unemployment, falling prices across the board, rising corporate insolvencies and growing financial stress on local governments.

The protests appear to be spreading amid growing frustration. The number of strikes and demonstrations by workers more than doubled from 2022, rising to 1,794 in 2023, according to data from the China Labor Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based nonprofit that monitors the protests.

Just over a year ago, protesters clashed with police at the world's largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, as anger boiled over at Foxconn for reneging on promises to raise wages and benefits to lure workers after the pandemic.

In addition to companies, militia units are often organized by local governments and universities, according to Chinese law. These units still exist today, just on a much smaller scale than in previous decades.

Private companies are also involved

Most of the companies that have announced the creation of militias so far are state-owned enterprises directly owned by the central or regional government. But in December, Yili Group, the world's fifth-largest dairy producer, became the first major privately controlled Chinese company in recent history to create a unit of the Department of the People's Armed Forces.



A Yili factory

The company did not provide any details about its militia or the details of employees who enlisted. According to China's military service law, male militia members must be between the ages of 18 and 35. There is some flexibility for people with special abilities. Women can also join, although the law has no age requirements. Yili's unit will be under the direct management of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison of Inner Mongolia, the area where the company is based, and the regional government's Communist Party committee.

The unit was formed to build a national defense force based in Yili, which can “serve in peacetime, deal with emergencies and respond in wartime,” said Huang Zhiqiang, executive vice president of the Mongolian Autonomous Region internal, during a ceremony in the regional capital Hohhot.

What time?

The resurgence of corporate militias is likely due to the Covid pandemic and the recent real estate crisis. The years-long collapse of the real estate market triggered widespread default on mortgage payments. Since 2022, angry homebuyers in many Chinese cities have refused to pay dues for unfinished apartments after struggling developers delayed or abandoned construction. The consequences of the property collapse have spread to the financial sector, causing some large banks to default on their investment products, which in turn has sparked demonstrations by those who lost money. The reconstitution of the People's Armed Forces Departments is also linked to Xi's broader effort to overhaul China's military. The leader has made no secret of his goal to “modernize” the PLA and transform it into a “world-class” fighting force. This may reflect Beijing's desire to further tighten its control over society and place the country on a war footing, just as Mao did in the 1950s and 1960s.



People protest outside a branch of the People's Bank of China in central China's Zhengzhou city, July 10, 2022.

Chinese militias predate the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. In fact, they were born in the 1920s and supported the Communist Party in its many battles. After 1949, when the Party took control of mainland China, the units were placed in governments, schools and companies. The forces played a major role during the Maoist era, from 1949 to 1976, and peaked in the late 1950s – with 220 million members – when military tension with the United States over Taiwan was high.

The importance in the army

Militias are a key part of the Chinese military, made up of two full-time professional forces: the PLA and the People's Armed Police, which is tasked with ensuring internal security. The militias play a supporting role to the PLA, according to the country's defense law.



A Chinese militia poster from the 1970s

By enlisting large numbers of civilians into the brigades, Mao Zedong, China's revolutionary leader, said he was improving the country's defense against the threat of “imperialist forces” such as the United States. But historians say Mao used them to advance his personal agenda and consolidate his power.