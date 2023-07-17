Tropical storm Talim intensified into a typhoon early Monday morning, the China Meteorological Administration said, and is set to be the first to make landfall in China this year, while authorities canceled flights and urged residents to stay home.

The authority issued an orange alert, saying it expects the typhoon to intensify into a severe typhoon along the country’s southern coast from Guangdong to Hainan when it makes landfall at night.

The authority said early this morning that Talim is 375 kilometers southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong Province, and is moving at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The authority urged authorities in Guangdong and Hainan to prepare to respond to the typhoon.