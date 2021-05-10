Dubai (Union)

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it has developed an integrated plan to deal with the blessed Eid Al Fitr holiday, with the aim of providing the best emergency services and dealing with emergency cases, quickly and efficiently.

Dubai Ambulance stated that it has allocated 442 trained ambulance cadres, 122 vehicles that include ambulances, rapid responders, air and motorbikes, and marine boats, in addition to 222 professional drivers, to secure the residents and visitors of Dubai during the days of Eid.

Khalifa Al Dray, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, confirmed that the corporation provided ambulances that included cars and buses, intensive care units on alert, in anticipation of any emergency, and vehicles for field supplies, support and assistance in a state of readiness, to meet any reports that might arise around the clock. Al-Dray called on all members of society to assume responsibility towards themselves and their society in the first place, and to move away from all customs and traditions that were previously followed, in order to limit the spread of infection, especially during the Eid.