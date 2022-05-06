Preparedness An article is planned in the Emergency Preparedness Act that would oblige to hand over buildings and apartments to Migri – This is the case

The opposition has criticized the draft law amending the Standby Act, which lacks the clauses that allow it to be closed.

Government prepare a proposal to amend the Standby Act has recently been in the teeth of the opposition. The criticism is that the bill does not allow for the closure of borders and the suspension of asylum in a situation where Russia would direct asylum seekers to the Finnish border in a hybrid way.

Instead, the law would oblige the owners of buildings or apartments in new exceptional circumstances to hand over their premises to the Finnish Immigration Service to accommodate immigrants. Similarly, transport service providers should be obliged to carry out transport operations proposed by the authorities.

“Preparedness for disruptions under normal conditions has been taken into account in the Aliens Act and the Reception Act. Legislation in normal time can operate up to a certain limit, ”says the Legislative Adviser at the Ministry of the Interior Tiina Sinkkanen.

“Should we receive an exceptional large-scale entry, we have assessed that the provisions of the Aliens Act and the Reception Act may no longer be sufficient. As a result, the idea has arisen that new powers would be needed for public authorities in exceptional circumstances. “

Presented Under section 122b of the Emergency Preparedness Act, the Finnish Immigration Service could, in exceptional circumstances, require the owner or occupier of a building or apartment to hand over at least 30 persons suitable for co-accommodation to the agency.

Under Article 122a, on the other hand, the transport service provider would be obliged to carry out the transport. The Ministry of Transport and Communications would order the transport to be carried out on the proposal of the police, the Border Guard or the Finnish Immigration Service.

The purpose of the articles would be to ensure that the Finnish Immigration Service has sufficient accommodation and transport capacity in the event of an exceptionally large-scale entry.

“In public, I have seen some misunderstanding that Finns are being deprived of their homes,” says Sinkkanen.

“It’s not a question of taking anyone’s home now. This never applies to a person’s own home, apartment or part of a building in permanent residential use. ”

Sinkkanen also emphasizes that the application of the articles would always be a last resort in relation to voluntary arrangements.

The right of the service provider and the owner or occupier of the building or apartment to compensation is provided for in section 128 of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

Finnish Immigration Service specialist Mari Helenius says that suitable buildings for accommodation within the meaning of the law could be, for example, camp and course centers, hotels and dormitories.

Because the number of people accommodated is calculated as busloads, individual cottages or empty residential apartments are not usable.

“The facilities, of course, need to be able to provide food either so that people can prepare themselves or there is some kind of central kitchen or soap cannon solution,” Helenius says.

Helsinki Reception Center canteen.

In a situation of large-scale entry, there would of course also be a need for other types of facilities, such as organization centers. Exhibition halls, for example, would be suitable.

Helenius says that the rescue authorities are surveying the premises as part of the preparedness work for the entire population in the event of an emergency evacuation or evacuation, for example due to a power plant accident.

“So it’s thoughtful where you can put large numbers of people. We make use of joint plans and surveys and work with rescue authorities. ”

According to Helenius, a lot of suitable properties are known. They have been provided to the Finnish Immigration Service for use as a reception center, but not all facilities have been deemed necessary in the current situation.

What kind the number of immigrants then would exceed the means of normal conditions? Sinkkanen and Helenius can’t give numbers.

During 2015, more than 32,000 asylum seekers came to Finland. To date, more than 22,000 refugees have arrived in Ukraine.

“This year’s estimate is 40,000 to 80,000 immigrants. We will survive, ”says Helenius.

In 2015, according to Helenius, the difficulty was caused by the surprise of the situation. In the fall of 2015, there were several weeks when it was difficult to find accommodation for all newcomers. This spring, the reception system has been expanded so that there have always been vacancies.

“In terms of quantity, it’s different whether people come in a day, a week, a month, or a year,” he says.

“The more steady flow of people is easier to manage than that comes a lot at once.”

How the obligation under the stand-by law then differs from normal practice?

“Even if you think about the camp center, there will definitely be reservations for weeks and months to come. If the facilities were needed for the use of the Finnish Immigration Service, the owner would probably not want to cancel the camps. In that situation, you could be required to hand over the building, ”Helenius explains.