Preparedness Act Minister of Justice Henriksson will speak on Thursday about the reform of the Emergency Preparedness Act

April 28, 2022
in World Europe
The government began to urgently reform the emergency law following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) announces today a government proposal to add a law on hybrid threats to the Emergency Preparedness Act. The proposal aims at a speedy revision of the current emergency law.

The aim of the proposed reform is to respond, for example, to threats to border security or to serious threats to the functioning of telecommunications and information systems.

The government began to urgently reform the emergency law following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An extensive overhaul of the emergency law was launched in early April.

HS data by the rapid reform of the emergency law has not progressed as desired.

According to HS data, another hundred-page-long law will leave Parliament without a key part on Thursday. The reason is that the Ministry of the Interior has not yet found any clauses that could effectively and with certainty prevent the use of the eastern border in hybrid influence.

