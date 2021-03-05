Preparedness Act Care guarantee periods are waived, communication is centralized: These four sections of the Standby Act are proposed by the government for introduction

The purpose of the articles to be introduced is, among other things, to centralize communication and secure the operation of medical care.

Government proposes the introduction of four sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act. They are Sections 86, 88, 106 and 107. The government sent the implementation regulations to Parliament on Friday.

The stand-by law is now being used for the second time in peacetime. It is intended to protect the population in exceptional circumstances. The government said it was because of the coronavirus epidemic exceptional circumstances on Monday.

Interference in the activities of health care units

Section 86 allows, among other things, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Regional Government Agency to order both municipal and private social and health care service providers to change their operations.

They may be ordered to relocate outside their own location or to organize operations outside their own jurisdiction. Patients can also be placed in different treatment settings than usual.

Last spring, this section provided guidance to municipalities on how to protect the elderly from infections in intensive care units.

Waiver of care warranty periods

Article 88 would, for example, exempt the hospital care guarantee from the deadlines, in which case non-urgent care could be diverted from the care of coronary patients.

“This will allow healthcare units to shift their resources from non-emergency to emergency care,” the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) justified.

Communication will be centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office

Article 106 concentrates communication-related power and management responsibility in the Prime Minister’s Office. The head of the Chancellery is the Prime Minister.

Only the first paragraph of the article is introduced, which reads: “In order to secure the access of the population to information and to coordinate the communication of the authorities in exceptional circumstances, the direct management of the state administration’s communications belongs to the Prime Minister’s Office. If necessary, a Government Decree may establish a State Communication Center. ”

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) noted that there is no need to establish a State Communications Center.

In the Government memorandum, the need to centralize communication is justified by the fact that communication has been inconsistent and difficult for citizens to understand.

“The current decentralization of communication to all authorities has led to ambiguities and even inconsistencies between administrative communications,” the memorandum states.

“This has been reflected in the prolongation of the corona pandemic as well as inconsistencies and ambiguity for citizens. It has been difficult for citizens to get an accurate picture of how they should act in any given situation. ”

Disputes between administrations will also be resolved

Article 107 allows the Government, in exceptional circumstances, to resolve a disagreement between administrative branches on the proposal of the Prime Minister as to which authority is to be dealt with in a matter.

This is intended to avoid, for example, a situation similar to that which arose last spring in the management of airport corona operations. At the time, decisions were delayed when various ministries disputed who owned any part of the management of the fields.

The memorandum justifies the article on the grounds that the authorities have had uncertainty as to who has jurisdiction in a given situation.

“Issues related to resolving jurisdiction have also contributed to the accuracy of civic communications and have even led to situations where the fight against the spread of the coronary pandemic has not been effective.”

Government sources have assured that the Government will not make decisions on behalf of others, but only coordinate who has to deal with matters belonging to different ministries.