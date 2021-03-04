The Federal Tax Service (FTS) is preparing to introduce a number of innovations during 2021 that will allow collecting taxes from Russians and companies in a new way, improve their administration, and also make it easier for banks to study information about borrowers. Data on upcoming changes published on the website of the department.

One of the key initiatives is related to the introduction of the new generation automated information system (AIS) “Tax-4”. It is designed to detect VAT fraud and create a chain of shell companies that “wind up” the input tax, which is then accepted for deduction.

The FTS itself calls the upcoming system “one of the largest databases in the world.” In turn, lawyers interviewed by RBC believe that the introduction of Tax-4 will complicate the life of many companies and lead to multi-stage checks of their counterparties, primarily in international transactions.

In addition, this year the FTS plans to introduce a new system for assessing taxpayers based on data collected in the provision of services to them, including banking. It is expected that this will help them, in particular, to speed up decisions on granting them loans. However, experts fear possible leaks of personal data.

In part, such a system is already functioning and is built on blockchain technology used in cryptocurrencies. Last year, it was actively used to support those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. So, they were given preferential loans on an expedited basis.