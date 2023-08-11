A career at a major bank, a house in France, four pensions – and yet there are money worries. The example of a former banker from Gelsenkirchen shows how this could happen.

MEinolf Schwens leads a down-to-earth life with his wife in Gelsenkirchen. The furniture in the living room and the small study is used, the kitchen is not trimmed for comfort, but pragmatic. Schwens was a successful banker for thirty years.

After graduating, the 70-year-old worked for Dresdner Bank for a long time. In Essen and in Frankfurt, in Lyon, Paris and Luxembourg. At the turn of the millennium he is a department director. But globalization is putting pressure on what was then Germany’s third-largest bank. She cuts staff, talks are under way about taking over the position, and Schwens gets an offer to work in another area. But he doesn’t want to be pushed onto “the rest ramp,” as he puts it. Even bankers in the Ruhr area have an honest choice of words. Instead, he walks a few blocks to the Royal Bank of Scotland, Leverage Finance section. “That was the hit. I earned very well there, everything at its finest,” says Schwens.