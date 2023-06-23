Just a few days before the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, the team from Blue Cross It continues in the search for new reinforcements to arm itself correctly and face the coming contest.
The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti knows that there is no tomorrow, and they want to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to get the long-awaited tenth title in their history. That is why they already have in mind the 7 signings with which they would close the hiring market.
So far, there are three high officials in the team: carlos salcedo, Diber Changing and Moses Vieira. Four more could be added to these signings in the coming days.
Football player Kevin Brown He is already in Mexico City to carry out the corresponding medical examinations, and if everything goes well, to be able to sign his contract in order to make the transfer official in the following hours.
Likewise, in the last few hours interest in the Mexican striker has gained strength. Alan Pulido, who is with MLS side Sporting Kansas City; in addition to the center Willer Ditta and on the side they would be in search of Jesus Duenas.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when more information is available regarding the possible new reinforcements of Cruz Azul to face the Opening 2023.
For now, the pupils of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are in pre-season work, and on Saturday they will be facing the Águilas del América in a preparation match.
