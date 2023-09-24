The Government of Mexico, in coordination with the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), published the table of maximum LP gas prices for next week, covering from September 24 to 30 in the state of Sonora. This information is crucial for consumers, allowing them to plan their expenses and make decisions related to energy supply.

The CRE determined that LP gas prices in Sonora They vary according to different regions of the state. Below is a breakdown of prices and their impact on municipalities:

The maximum price per liter is 9.54 pesos and per kilo is 17.66 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will cost 529.80 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will cost 353.20 pesos. This affects towns such as Bacadéhuachi and Nácori Chico.

In Agua Prieta and Naco, the maximum price of a liter of LP gas will be 8.97 and a kilo will cost 16.62 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kilo presentation will sell for 498.60 and the 20 kilo presentation will sell for 332.40.

In the municipalities of Arizpe, Bacerac, Bacoachi, Bavispe, Cumpas, Fronteras, Huachinera, Nacozari de García and Villa Hidalgo, the maximum price per liter is 9.64 pesos and per kilo is 17.85 pesos. This implies that the 30 kg cylinder will be valued at 535.50 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost 357.00 pesos.

In Alamos, Sonora, a liter of gas will be sold at 10.00 pesos and a kilo at 18.52 pesos. Consequently, the 30 kg cylinder will have a price of 555.60 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will reach 370.40 pesos.

In Altar and Caborca, the maximum cost per liter is 9.36 pesos and per kilo is 17.32 pesos. This translates into a value of 519.60 pesos for the 30 kg cylinder and 346.40 pesos for the 20 kg cylinder.

However, in the municipalities of Oquitoa and Pitiquito, a liter of this hydrocarbon will cost 10.05 pesos and a kilo 18.61. Therefore, the 30 kilo presentation will be sold at 557.70 pesos and the 20 kg presentation will be sold at 371.80 pesos.

In this region, the maximum price reaches 10.04 pesos per liter and 18.59 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will reach a value of 557.70 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost 371.80 pesos. Beneficiary municipalities are Bácum, Benito Juárez, Cajeme, Etchojoa, Huatabampo, Navojoa, Ónavas, Quiriego, Rosario, San Ignacio Río Muerto, Suaqui Grande and Yécora.

In Cananea, the liter of gas will have a value of 8.93 pesos and the kilo of 16.54 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will be 496.20 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will be 330.08 pesos.

In this region, the maximum price per liter is 10.02 pesos and per kilo is 18.56 pesos. This implies that the 30 kg cylinder will have a value of 556.80 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will have a value of 371.20 pesos. The affected municipalities are Empalme and Guaymas.

For this area, the maximum price per liter is 9.78 pesos and per kilo is 18.11 pesos. This translates into a value of 543.30 pesos for the 30 kg cylinder and 362.20 pesos for the 20 kg cylinder. Municipalities such as Aconchi, Arivechi, Bacanora, Banámichi, Baviácora, Carbó, Divisaderos, Granados, Hermosillo, Huásabas, Huépac, La Colorada, Mazatán, Moctezuma, Rayón, Sahuaripa, San Felipe de Jesús, San Javier, San Miguel de Horcasitas, San Pedro de la Cueva, Soyopa, Tepache, Ures and Villa Pesqueira.

In this region, the maximum cost per liter is 9.63 pesos and per kilo is 17.84 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will have a price of 535.20 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will cost 356.80 pesos. Municipalities such as Atil, Benjamín Hill, Cucurpe, Imuris, Magdalena, Opodepe, Santa Ana, Trincheras and Tubutama.

In Nogales, Santa Cruz and Sáric, a kilo of LP gas will be sold at 16.61 pesos, while a liter will be at 8.97. Therefore, the 30 kg presentation will be sold at 498.30 and the 20 kg presentation will be sold at 332.20.

In this area, the maximum price reaches 9.86 pesos per liter and 18.27 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will reach a value of 548.10 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost 365.40 pesos. This region covers the municipalities of Plutarco Elías Calles and Puerto Peñazco

In this area, the maximum price reaches 9.21 pesos per liter and 17.05 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will reach a value of 511.50 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost 341.00 pesos. This region only covers the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado.

In summary, the price of LP gas in Sonora for the second week of September presents variations in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by the CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.