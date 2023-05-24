













Prepare your wallet: Tamashii Nations World Tour will arrive in Mexico and these are the prices

During the “Tamashii Nations World Tour” that will take place from June 16 to 18 at the Antiguo Hotel Reforma, fans of collectibles will be able to enjoy an exhibition of the brand’s products, as well as appreciate prototypes of figures that have not yet come out to the market.

The price of the entrance is $60.00 MXN and the entrance to the event is for defined hours during the 3 days of the exhibition. Tickets will be on sale through Boletia on May 24 starting at 11 AM.

Source: Tamashii Nations

During the event, attendees will be able to purchase regular products from all Tamashii Nations lines, as well as access the possibility during the purchase of their admission ticket to purchase coupons for the 6 exclusive World Tour products that will be available to attendees on a limited basis.

These are the hours:

Source: Tamashii Nations

Here are the prices of the exclusive figures:

Source: Tamashii Nations

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates chaos with the arrival of its Season 5

Tamashii Nations World Tour will also have figures from its catalog for sale

Yeah, Tamashii Nations World Tour in Mexico it seems that it will be an event only for collectors who like to take their hobby to very high levels, especially since the exclusive figures are purchased beforehand and for a very limited period and only during the event ticket sales.

On the other hand, that does not mean that other products will not be sold during the event. Figures from the catalog of this brand will also be put on sale and you will have the opportunity to buy them, but consider that this will always be subject to availability.

Are you going to enter this event? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.