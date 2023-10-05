As a notice to users, it has been reported that, during the month of October, the costs for electricity service will increase much more. It is important to note that the electricity rates applied by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) have experienced an increase of more than 7 percent during 2023.

Since the first month of the year, users have already paid 0.945 additional pesos for each of the first 75 kilowatts per hour (KWh) consumed, however, it is expected that, for the tenth month of the yearincrease the price of charges.

According to the information provided by the CFE portal, during the month of September, the cost of basic consumption was 0.993 pesos for each of the first 75 kilowatt-hours, compared to the 0.922 pesos that were charged during the same month of 2022. Which means a annual increase of 7.70 percent.

Starting October 1, the cost of basic consumption will rise to 0.999 pesosin contrast to the 0.927 pesos that were charged for the first 75 kilowatt-hours in the same month of 2022. This increase is reported to be 7.76 percent compared to the same period last year.

By the end of 2023, users who are under the domestic rate They will pay 1,011 pesos for each of the first 75 kWh. By the end of 2023, users who lowered the domestic rate will pay 1,011 pesos for each of the first 75 KWh.

This increase in the cost of electrical energy has generated concern among consumers, who are looking for ways to deal with these increases in their electricity bills.

It was last December 23, 2022, when the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)issued an agreement on the CFE electricity supply rates for this year.

Prepare your wallet: CFE receipt will be more expensive in October

This agreement eliminated the rates established during the covid-19 pandemic in 2021, which contributed to the increase in electricity costs.

The Commission has eight different rates: 01, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1F and DAC, letters used to indicate the different regions of Mexico, because each rate varies depending on the average monthly minimum temperature in those areas.

The CRE agreement establishes that “the commission will apply the methodologies to determine the calculation and adjustment of the final rates of the basic supply that aims to promote the efficient development of the electricity industry and guarantee the continuity of services.”

It should be noted that this calculation is based solely on the basic electricity rate 1, which is used exclusively for domestic consumption. Given this, users are looking for ways to manage the electrical consumtion and reduce the economic impact of increases in electricity bills.