Moments of chaos are experienced within America. The club was considered to have a full squad last week, but as of this Monday, as confirmed by the sporting president of the Águilas, Santiago Baños, offers began to arrive from Europe for several of the club's figures. Thus, everything indicates that a group of players intends to make the direct move to the old continent this winter, one of them Uruguayan Sebastián Cáceres.
For months now, the star center back of the Uruguayan National Team has received surveys from very important clubs in Europe, teams that are even fighting for local or even continental titles. Sebastián's market is wide and except for surprise, everything indicates that the player's idea is to leave right now to reach the next Copa América with another competitive level, this is stated by TUDN, in addition to many more sources in Mexico, who affirm that Cáceres He is practically out of the Liga MX champion.
The information indicates that Cáceres' agent will put two offers from Europe on the America table that meet the figure demanded in Coapa for the defender, 10 million dollars. Thus, both the center back and his entourage hope that the club keeps its word and that now that its financial demands have been met, they release the center back even next week. The sales options are so wide that the Mexican champion is already exploring the market looking for a high-quality replacement.
#Prepare #exit #milliondollar #offers #América #Cáceres
Leave a Reply