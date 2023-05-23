Cheap flights to CDMX from the north: options with Volaris and more

Don Pastor, the taco shop that delivers your order in a CDMX Metro car

In this adventure site you can rappel, zip line and hike without leaving CDMX

Door remodeling? The Home Depot will open 7 new stores in CDMX!

For all lovers and connoisseurs of the high culture of comics, dubbing and until the k pop A great event like no other is coming to Mexico City which you cannot miss as it also commemorates the Geek Pride Day.

Save the date and prepare your best cosplay! Its about Azcapotzalco Comic Festival 2023 Animation Friki Show to be held from June 26 to 28 in the Tezozómoc Park of the Azcapotzalco Mayor’s Officelocated north of CDMX.

Access will be free and those present will be able to have fun with activities for fans of superhero comics, television series, anime, manga and dubbing. To encourage you to have fun you must know that there will becosplay contest, lectures, autograph signing and meetings with your favorite heroes or characters like Goku and Mr. Burns from The Simpsons.





May 26 program

Among the stellar events on Friday, May 26 at the Animation Friki Show is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. “The Squid Game, Continues” a Performance Cosplay with figures like Nan Lottery; Batwing 16 and Blue Cosplay.

Later there will be a space for contests and rafflesas well as the installation at 7:00 p.m. of a Kareoke Geek where they can sing anime or manga openings.

May 27 program

For Saturday, May 27, there will be a presence at 3:00 p.m. from the illustrator Rodolfo Perez Garcia “Pegasus” to talk about the world of illustration and some of his most recognized works such as The invisible man, Turok, The Lone Ranger, The Cowboy Book and Kalimánin its current version.



at the end of live fandomGabriel Chávez Aguirre, originally from Azcapotzalco and renowned actor for being the voiceover by Mr. Burns, will hold a talk at 4:00 p.m. with fans of The Simpsons series.

And if your taste for “geek” culture goes further due to your talent with voice you can enjoy the presentation of a platform dedicated to dubbing later. Other figures with which attendees will be able to interact is mario castanedavoice actor who plays Goku in the animated series Dragon Ball.

That wonderful day with so much talented dubbing will end with a Random Dance K-Pop in which K-Pop fans will dance some of their favorite choreographies of this musical genre.

Programming Sunday May 28:

On the last day of the geek festival there will be lecture by the Guanajuato illustrator, Mario Guevaraknown for creating characters like Solomon Ken for Dark Horse and Nevsky for IDat 1:00 p.m..

At 3:00 p.m. the good vibes will continue with the presence of Ricardo Rocha, who lends his voice to the detective Elliot Stabler in the series Law and Orderas well as Lucas, El Monstruo Comegalletas from the current version of Sesame Street, at 3:00 p.m.

The closure is imminent and the festival will conclude at 5:00 p.m. with the brothers Jean and Paul Silvawho will talk about his career and some anecdotes related to his father, one of the great performers of music for television series and children’s movies of the eighties and nineties.

#Prepare #cosplay #Animation #Friki #Show #CDMX #kpop